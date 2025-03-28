Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Innovation Group (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Innovation Group (Việt Nam)
- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
a. Managing and improving production processes
Designing and optimizing production lines to increase productivity/quality.
Proposing and implementing improvement measures to reduce waste.
Integrating new technology into the production system to improve efficiency.
b. Maintaining and managing Machinery and Mould
Planning periodic maintenance to ensure stable operation of machinery.
Coordinating with the maintenance team to promptly troubleshoot technical problems.
Proposing to upgrade or replace equipment when necessary.
c. Ensuring labor safety and Check compliance with standards
Supervising the implementation of labor safety regulations in the factory.
Coordinate with other departments to improve the working environment.
d. Data analysis and reporting
Follow documents request of maintenace dept
Collect and analyze machine/mold data to find problems and propose solutions.
Report and analyze machine performance
Propose improvement strategies based on actual data.
