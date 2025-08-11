Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

* Definition of the job:

Industrialization Engineer will be responsible for installation qualification, operation qualification and parameter qualification new machine and process. Ensure machine and process are validated well meet the target output and quality.

* What can employees experience and benefit from this position?

Developing Technical, delegation, coaching, communication & Planning skills. Access and learn about new technologize/ modern machine best practices and standards applied worldwide in automotive industry.

* Position responsibilities:

- Coordination: Work with process design, suppliers, facility, and maintenance teams to prepare for machine validation.

- Meetings: Organize kick-off meetings with core teams to define validation methods and factors.

- Installation Qualification (IQ): Ensure machinery and equipment meet design specifications.

- Operation Qualification (OQ): Adjust machines to achieve target cycle times.