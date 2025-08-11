Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/09/2025
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Mức lương
400 - 650 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Dien Ban Dong, Da Nang

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 USD

* Definition of the job:
Industrialization Engineer will be responsible for installation qualification, operation qualification and parameter qualification new machine and process. Ensure machine and process are validated well meet the target output and quality.
* What can employees experience and benefit from this position?
Developing Technical, delegation, coaching, communication & Planning skills. Access and learn about new technologize/ modern machine best practices and standards applied worldwide in automotive industry.
* Position responsibilities:
- Coordination: Work with process design, suppliers, facility, and maintenance teams to prepare for machine validation.
- Meetings: Organize kick-off meetings with core teams to define validation methods and factors.
- Installation Qualification (IQ): Ensure machinery and equipment meet design specifications.
- Operation Qualification (OQ): Adjust machines to achieve target cycle times.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô 21 đường số 8/ Lô 17 đường số 9 KCN Điện Nam Điện Ngọc, Điện Bàn, Quảng Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

