Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
- Đà Nẵng: Dien Ban Dong, Da Nang
* Definition of the job:
Industrialization Engineer will be responsible for installation qualification, operation qualification and parameter qualification new machine and process. Ensure machine and process are validated well meet the target output and quality.
* What can employees experience and benefit from this position?
Developing Technical, delegation, coaching, communication & Planning skills. Access and learn about new technologize/ modern machine best practices and standards applied worldwide in automotive industry.
* Position responsibilities:
- Coordination: Work with process design, suppliers, facility, and maintenance teams to prepare for machine validation.
- Meetings: Organize kick-off meetings with core teams to define validation methods and factors.
- Installation Qualification (IQ): Ensure machinery and equipment meet design specifications.
- Operation Qualification (OQ): Adjust machines to achieve target cycle times.
