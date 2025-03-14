Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hutchinson Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Customer Interaction:

o Respond promptly to customer inquiries via phone, email, chat, or in person.

o Provide accurate information 1 regarding products, services, and policies.

o Handle and resolve customer complaints and issues efficiently.

• Issue Resolution:

o Troubleshoot customer problems and provide effective solutions.

o Escalate complex issues to appropriate departments when necessary.

o Follow up with customers to ensure resolution and satisfaction.

• Record Keeping:

o Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and transactions.

o Input customer feedback and data into the company\'s CRM system.

• Customer Satisfaction:

o Strive to exceed customer expectations and build strong customer relationships.

o Identify opportunities to improve customer service processes.

o Gather customer feedback.

Qualifications:

• Communication Skills: