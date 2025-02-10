Tuyển Cloud Engineer Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

When requested to act as the focal point for the customer to arrange activities act as the main contact point for the customer throughout the port call or project duration.Must anticipate any operational challenges faced & manage the relationships with customs, vendors, carriers, network partners and other job specific operators.

- To understand and generate a detailed PDA or quotations related to vessel clearance and crew management related services using in-house system or other format under Company’s template.

- Clear understanding of the port authority, customs and permit regulations related to vessel operation (both local and foreign flagged) in Korea specifically in Busan,Ulsan and Mokpo.

- Responsible for arranging & coordinating work activities to the Port Call both internal and external stakeholders (i.e Port, Pilot, MSA etc). These activities include but not limited to booking of berth.

- Plan and ensure all crew change schedules in coordination with vessel arrival and departure times.

- Assist crew members with visa applications and immigration documentation, if necessary.

- Arrange transportation, accommodation and travel plan for crew and customer’s representative in and out of S. Korea.

- Verify, prepare and maintain necessary crew documentation, including passports, seaman's books, and certificates.

- Able to implement a transparent, mechanism for vendor management by negotiate competitive rates.