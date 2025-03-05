Tuyển Cloud Engineer Emage Development Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Emage Development Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 46 Bach Dang St, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 USD
Position Overview:
Senior AMR Engineer to develop, integrate, and optimize autonomous mobile robot (AMR) systems for the AGV platform. This role focuses on real-time motion control, omnidirectional kinematics, VSLAM, sensor fusion, and real-time decision-making.
Key Responsibilities:
• Motion Control & Kinematics: Develop and optimize real-time motion control algorithms, ensuring smooth movement using PID, MPC, and advanced motion planning.
• Localization & Mapping (VSLAM): Develop and deploy VSLAM solutions using 3D depth cameras, optimizing loop closure, feature tracking, and landmark-based localization.
• Sensor Fusion & State Estimation: Implement Kalman Filters (EKF, UKF, Particle Filters) for multi-sensor fusion (IMU, LiDAR, depth cameras, wheel odometry) to improve localization accuracy.
• Embedded & Control Systems Integration: Develop C++ and Python-based control systems on Linux RTOS environments, implementing real-time processing for navigation, obstacle avoidance, and decision-making.
• Communication & Networking: Implement and optimize serial communication protocols (Ethernet, UART, USB) for real-time data exchange and inter-robot communication between Guider and Follower units.
• Deployment & Testing: Conduct field testing, debug motion inaccuracies, optimize localization algorithms, and enhance performance based on real-time environmental feedback.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Emage Development Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Emage Development Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
