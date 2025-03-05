Tuyển Cloud Engineer Emage Development Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 USD

Position Overview:

Senior AMR Engineer to develop, integrate, and optimize autonomous mobile robot (AMR) systems for the AGV platform. This role focuses on real-time motion control, omnidirectional kinematics, VSLAM, sensor fusion, and real-time decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

• Motion Control & Kinematics: Develop and optimize real-time motion control algorithms, ensuring smooth movement using PID, MPC, and advanced motion planning.

• Localization & Mapping (VSLAM): Develop and deploy VSLAM solutions using 3D depth cameras, optimizing loop closure, feature tracking, and landmark-based localization.

• Sensor Fusion & State Estimation: Implement Kalman Filters (EKF, UKF, Particle Filters) for multi-sensor fusion (IMU, LiDAR, depth cameras, wheel odometry) to improve localization accuracy.

• Embedded & Control Systems Integration: Develop C++ and Python-based control systems on Linux RTOS environments, implementing real-time processing for navigation, obstacle avoidance, and decision-making.

• Communication & Networking: Implement and optimize serial communication protocols (Ethernet, UART, USB) for real-time data exchange and inter-robot communication between Guider and Follower units.

• Deployment & Testing: Conduct field testing, debug motion inaccuracies, optimize localization algorithms, and enhance performance based on real-time environmental feedback.