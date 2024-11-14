Tuyển Copywriter CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước, phường 9, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Copywriter Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for Content Writers to help build our brand presence online. Your primary focus will be to create informative and SEO-optimized content for our website, including articles, guides, and other resources. Additionally, you may be tasked with generating creative content for our social media channels to help engage and grow our audience

Content Writers

Job Responsibility:

(1) Content Planning & Creation:

(2) Social Media Content & Engagement

(3) Content Optimization & Performance Tracking

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, English or a related field.

Experience: At least 1 year of experience as a Content Writer, Copywriter, or a similar role.

Excellent writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with the ability to produce high-quality content.

Fluent in both English and Vietnamese.

Familiarity with various social media platforms and website content management systems to pose and manage content effectively.

Proficiency in using marketing tools to effectively create and present content.

Familiarity with SEO principles and best practices for social media content.

Ability to research and simplify complex topics into clear, user-friendly content.

Experience with analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics) to measure and optimize content performance.

Strong organizational skills, able to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A friendly, dynamic and professional environment with great chances to learn new skills and gain valuable experience

Annual leave, insurance following Vietnam Law and as company’s regulation (social insurance and health care insurance, etc.)

Competitive salary based on your capabilities and contribution

Performance review once a year (including review salary, recognize employee’s efforts and identify development/ improvement needs)

Outdoor activities with company support: company trip, birthday gift, mid-autumn gift, 13th-month salary, Year-end party, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin