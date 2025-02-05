Tuyển Customer Success Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Unit 902B, 23 Phan Chu Trinh Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Receive PO from Customers and check stock levels and delivery times
• Plan and prepare the delivery schedule in order to meet the customer delivery due date
• Issue P/O to supplier for purchase and order of trading material according to plan
• Make arrangements for deliveries of trading materials
• Issue invoices and request D/O from suppliers or transports
• Control stock levels of trading materials for normal deliveries
• Coordinate with customers and suppliers to ensure smooth deliveries of trading
• Work and negotiate with customers
• Reflect all work in company systems
• Any task assigned by superior
The more detail of job will be further given in the interview.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University degree relates to logistics/ import-export field.
• Having strong communication and negotiation skills (both in Vietnamese and English)
• Good knowledge of Incoterm
Tại Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI