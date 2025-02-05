Tuyển Customer Success Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Unit 902B, 23 Phan Chu Trinh Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive PO from Customers and check stock levels and delivery times
• Plan and prepare the delivery schedule in order to meet the customer delivery due date
• Issue P/O to supplier for purchase and order of trading material according to plan
• Make arrangements for deliveries of trading materials
• Issue invoices and request D/O from suppliers or transports
• Control stock levels of trading materials for normal deliveries
• Coordinate with customers and suppliers to ensure smooth deliveries of trading
• Work and negotiate with customers
• Reflect all work in company systems
• Any task assigned by superior
The more detail of job will be further given in the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Age: Under 24, 1-2 year experience, fresh is accepted.
• University degree relates to logistics/ import-export field.
• Having strong communication and negotiation skills (both in Vietnamese and English)
• Good knowledge of Incoterm

Tại Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd

Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Unit 902B, SUN RED RIVER Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

