Tuyển Customer Success Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Receive PO from Customers and check stock levels and delivery times

• Plan and prepare the delivery schedule in order to meet the customer delivery due date

• Issue P/O to supplier for purchase and order of trading material according to plan

• Make arrangements for deliveries of trading materials

• Issue invoices and request D/O from suppliers or transports

• Control stock levels of trading materials for normal deliveries

• Coordinate with customers and suppliers to ensure smooth deliveries of trading

• Work and negotiate with customers

• Reflect all work in company systems

• Any task assigned by superior

The more detail of job will be further given in the interview.