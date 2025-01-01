Tuyển Customer Success Hamsa Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: CIC Tower, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

• Take primary responsibility for managing the team members, including providing training and support in complex cases.

• Monitor and enhance the performance of the support team and individual members.

• Learn about products features and update functionalities knowledge continuously

• Respond to customer queries in a timely and accurate way, via phone, email or chat

• Identify customer needs and helping customers use specific features

• Collect and report customers insights to product team for improvement.

• Improve the current support workflow and propose new workflows to retain customers, earn 5-star reviews, and reduce the churn rate.

• Collaborate with other teams (management, product, marketing) for quarterly and monthly planning, and track progress.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Willing to work night shifts and weekend shifts

• At least 2 years of experience in supporting digital/SaaS products

• Proficient English skills (IELTS > 6.5)

• Excellent communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills

• Ability to adapt and respond to different characters, and maintain calmness when dealing with stressed or upset customers

• Effective and positive communication with customers, team members, and managers

• Demonstrated leadership qualities

• Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JS is a plus

Tại Hamsa Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Income commensurate with experience and ability

• Quarterly and annual bonuses based on common goals

• Review development roadmap every 6 months

• Opportunity to work in the e-commerce industry, especially Shopify, the number 1 e-commerce platform

• Become a member of an enthusiastic and passionate team

• Participate in on-job training before starting work, ensuring you clearly understand and can perform the job

• Comfortable working environment, promoting efficiency, teamwork, and knowledge sharing

• Special attention and direction for each member's development

• Lunch support at the company with a full nutritional menu

• Choose flexible working hours, only 7.5 hours/day guaranteed

• Remote based on personal needs 1 day/month

• Ensure that the regimes comply with State regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hamsa Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.