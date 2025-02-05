Tuyển Customer Success Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Operations & Customer Service Manager, you are expected to have a strong background in freight forwarding and exceptional customer service skills and operational experience. This role involves managing customer relationships, ensuring the timely and efficient handling of airfreight and oceanfreight shipments from end to end, and collaborating with various departments to enhance operational effectiveness.

Description

As a Operations & Customer Service Manager, you will report direct to the Regional Customer Service Manager and handle these following tasks:

* Oversee and mentor the customer service team, providing guidance and support to ensure high performance.

* Foster a positive work environment that encourages collaboration and professional growth.

* Develop and maintain strong relationships with key clients, ensuring their needs are met and expectations exceeded.

* Address customer inquiries and issues promptly and effectively, ensuring high levels of satisfaction.

* Collaborate with sales, and logistics teams to ensure seamless shipment processes and timely delivery of services.