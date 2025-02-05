Tuyển Customer Success Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Page Group Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Page Group Vietnam

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Page Group Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Operations & Customer Service Manager, you are expected to have a strong background in freight forwarding and exceptional customer service skills and operational experience. This role involves managing customer relationships, ensuring the timely and efficient handling of airfreight and oceanfreight shipments from end to end, and collaborating with various departments to enhance operational effectiveness.
Description
As a Operations & Customer Service Manager, you will report direct to the Regional Customer Service Manager and handle these following tasks:
* Oversee and mentor the customer service team, providing guidance and support to ensure high performance.
* Foster a positive work environment that encourages collaboration and professional growth.
* Develop and maintain strong relationships with key clients, ensuring their needs are met and expectations exceeded.
* Address customer inquiries and issues promptly and effectively, ensuring high levels of satisfaction.
* Collaborate with sales, and logistics teams to ensure seamless shipment processes and timely delivery of services.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Page Group Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Premium Health Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Page Group Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Page Group Vietnam

Page Group Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

