Tuyển Customer Success Hamsa Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 4 Triệu

Hamsa Corporation
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/02/2025
Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Hamsa Corporation

Mức lương
1 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: CIC Tower, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 1 - 4 Triệu

• Learn about products features and update functionalities knowledge continuously
• Respond to customer queries in a timely and accurate way, via phone, email or chat
• Identify customer needs and helping customers use specific features
• Collect and report the problems that customers often encounter to give suggestions to improve the product.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Willing to take night shifts and weekend shifts
• Interested in solving problems with digital/SaaS products
• Good communication English skills (TOEIC > 600 or equivalent)
• Effective and positive communication with customers, team members, and managers
• Ability to adapt and respond to different characters, and maintain calmness when dealing with stressed or upset customers
• Good problem-solving, logical thinking, and decision-making skills
• Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JS is a plus

Tại Hamsa Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Participate in a 4-month apprenticeship program that focuses on practice.
• Gain valuable hands-on experience in product development, Agile/Scrum.
• Work alongside experienced professionals and gain mentorship opportunities.
• Develop your skills and knowledge relevant to the IT software industry.
• Experience a collaborative and supportive work environment.
• Become a member of an enthusiastic and passionate team.
• Participate in on-job training, ensuring you clearly understand and can perform the job.
• Comfortable working environment, promoting efficiency, teamwork, and knowledge sharing.
• Special attention and direction for each member's development.
• Receive benefits during the internship period.
• Enjoy free lunches at the company with a full nutritional menu.
• Commit to this being a meaningful and useful working period in the beginning of your career.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hamsa Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: CIC Tower, 219 Trung Kính

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

