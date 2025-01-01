Tuyển Customer Success Hamsa Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: CIC Tower, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 1 - 4 Triệu

• Learn about products features and update functionalities knowledge continuously

• Respond to customer queries in a timely and accurate way, via phone, email or chat

• Identify customer needs and helping customers use specific features

• Collect and report the problems that customers often encounter to give suggestions to improve the product.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Willing to take night shifts and weekend shifts

• Interested in solving problems with digital/SaaS products

• Good communication English skills (TOEIC > 600 or equivalent)

• Effective and positive communication with customers, team members, and managers

• Ability to adapt and respond to different characters, and maintain calmness when dealing with stressed or upset customers

• Good problem-solving, logical thinking, and decision-making skills

• Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JS is a plus

Tại Hamsa Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Participate in a 4-month apprenticeship program that focuses on practice.

• Gain valuable hands-on experience in product development, Agile/Scrum.

• Work alongside experienced professionals and gain mentorship opportunities.

• Develop your skills and knowledge relevant to the IT software industry.

• Experience a collaborative and supportive work environment.

• Become a member of an enthusiastic and passionate team.

• Participate in on-job training, ensuring you clearly understand and can perform the job.

• Comfortable working environment, promoting efficiency, teamwork, and knowledge sharing.

• Special attention and direction for each member's development.

• Receive benefits during the internship period.

• Enjoy free lunches at the company with a full nutritional menu.

• Commit to this being a meaningful and useful working period in the beginning of your career.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hamsa Corporation

