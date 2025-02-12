Tuyển Customer Success KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Report to: Customer Service Manager

Location: Bac Ninh - Ha Noi

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. IRC & ERC Management

• Guide and support customers through the IRC and ERC application process.

• Ensure accurate and timely submission of all required documentation.

• Liaise effectively with internal departments and relevant authorities to facilitate smooth and efficient application processing.

2. Customer care and Compliance Support

• Assist customers in obtaining supporting documents for environmental licensing, firefighting permits, and fit-out approvals, ensuring adherence to company and government regulations.

• Coordinate with the Facilities Management (FM) department to establish and communicate clear timelines.

• Meticulously track customer inquiries and requests, ensuring prompt and comprehensive responses within established timeframes.

3. Customer Service Activities

• Contribute to ongoing customer service initiatives and projects.