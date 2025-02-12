Tuyển Customer Success KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại KCN Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 117 Đường Trần Duy Hưng, Trung Hòa Nhân Chính, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD
Report to: Customer Service Manager
Location: Bac Ninh - Ha Noi
OVERALL RESPONSIBILITIES
1. IRC & ERC Management
• Guide and support customers through the IRC and ERC application process.
• Ensure accurate and timely submission of all required documentation.
• Liaise effectively with internal departments and relevant authorities to facilitate smooth and efficient application processing.
2. Customer care and Compliance Support
• Assist customers in obtaining supporting documents for environmental licensing, firefighting permits, and fit-out approvals, ensuring adherence to company and government regulations.
• Coordinate with the Facilities Management (FM) department to establish and communicate clear timelines.
• Meticulously track customer inquiries and requests, ensuring prompt and comprehensive responses within established timeframes.
3. Customer Service Activities
• Contribute to ongoing customer service initiatives and projects.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại KCN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KCN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI