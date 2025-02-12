Tuyển Customer Success KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Customer Success KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

KCN Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
KCN Vietnam

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại KCN Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 117 Đường Trần Duy Hưng, Trung Hòa Nhân Chính, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD

Report to: Customer Service Manager
Location: Bac Ninh - Ha Noi
OVERALL RESPONSIBILITIES
1. IRC & ERC Management
• Guide and support customers through the IRC and ERC application process.
• Ensure accurate and timely submission of all required documentation.
• Liaise effectively with internal departments and relevant authorities to facilitate smooth and efficient application processing.
2. Customer care and Compliance Support
• Assist customers in obtaining supporting documents for environmental licensing, firefighting permits, and fit-out approvals, ensuring adherence to company and government regulations.
• Coordinate with the Facilities Management (FM) department to establish and communicate clear timelines.
• Meticulously track customer inquiries and requests, ensuring prompt and comprehensive responses within established timeframes.
3. Customer Service Activities
• Contribute to ongoing customer service initiatives and projects.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại KCN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KCN Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

KCN Vietnam

KCN Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 10 Saigon View, 117 Nguyen Cuu Van, W.17, Binh Thanh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

