Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại BSS Group
- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu
Provide exceptional support to customers through the company's channels including Helpdesk system, Live chat and Skype (all customers of BSS are foreigners).
Solve problems of errors, refund, warranty and guarantee customer satisfaction.
Coordinate with relevant departments to solve technical requirements of customers.
Consult and offer solutions matching customers’ needs.
Proactively identifying opportunities for the company to provide additional value to customers during interactions, and escalating relevant opportunities to development team
Consistently improving own knowledge and understanding of the product and platforms
Passing on customer feedback to team members and escalating issues to relevant departments
Documenting all customer interactions in our database.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Passionate about customer service and willing to go the extra mile to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction
Passionate about customer service
Fluent in English, with exceptional written and verbal communication skills
Fluent in English
Comfortable handling multiple live chats at a time and efficient under pressure
handling multiple
Good at critical thinking
Ability to manage own workload and accurately perform tasks in a timely manner with a high level of attention to detail
Passionate about technology with proven technical aptitude; experience at a technology/ecommerce company
Responsible, straightforward, confident and honest.
Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance bonus, seniority bonus, birthday gift
Opportunities to improve English skills and to gain hands-on experience in dealing with and negotiating with diverse clients
Opportunities to be promoted to Support Leader/Business Analyst
Trained by 6+ years experienced eCommerce expert/specialists
Work with 100% foreign. Exposed to the latest technology and eCommerce trend
Monthly in-house coaching and mentor programs
Youthful and dynamic working environments with 95% members are 9x. We have many clubs: running, football, board games...
At BSS Group, tea & coffee is free. Besides, we have a bookshelf with many interesting books for our members to borrow and of course, they are free too
The State statutory holidays and collective activities organized by the Company (travel. team building, health care, volunteer...)
Office with a great view from the 18th floor and creative workplace design
Working hours are 5 days/week
Other benefits according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
