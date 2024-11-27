Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu

Provide exceptional support to customers through the company's channels including Helpdesk system, Live chat and Skype (all customers of BSS are foreigners).

Solve problems of errors, refund, warranty and guarantee customer satisfaction.

Coordinate with relevant departments to solve technical requirements of customers.

Consult and offer solutions matching customers’ needs.

Proactively identifying opportunities for the company to provide additional value to customers during interactions, and escalating relevant opportunities to development team

Consistently improving own knowledge and understanding of the product and platforms

Passing on customer feedback to team members and escalating issues to relevant departments

Documenting all customer interactions in our database.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1-2 years experience in any field, graduates in economics or marketing are preferable.

Passionate about customer service and willing to go the extra mile to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction

Fluent in English, with exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Comfortable handling multiple live chats at a time and efficient under pressure

Good at critical thinking

Ability to manage own workload and accurately perform tasks in a timely manner with a high level of attention to detail

Passionate about technology with proven technical aptitude; experience at a technology/ecommerce company

Responsible, straightforward, confident and honest.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 8-14M (Review every 6 months).

Performance bonus, seniority bonus, birthday gift

Opportunities to improve English skills and to gain hands-on experience in dealing with and negotiating with diverse clients

Opportunities to be promoted to Support Leader/Business Analyst

Trained by 6+ years experienced eCommerce expert/specialists

Work with 100% foreign. Exposed to the latest technology and eCommerce trend

Monthly in-house coaching and mentor programs

Youthful and dynamic working environments with 95% members are 9x. We have many clubs: running, football, board games...

At BSS Group, tea & coffee is free. Besides, we have a bookshelf with many interesting books for our members to borrow and of course, they are free too

The State statutory holidays and collective activities organized by the Company (travel. team building, health care, volunteer...)

Office with a great view from the 18th floor and creative workplace design

Working hours are 5 days/week

Other benefits according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

