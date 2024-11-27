Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
BSS Group

Customer Success

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
8 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu

Provide exceptional support to customers through the company's channels including Helpdesk system, Live chat and Skype (all customers of BSS are foreigners).
Solve problems of errors, refund, warranty and guarantee customer satisfaction.
Coordinate with relevant departments to solve technical requirements of customers.
Consult and offer solutions matching customers’ needs.
Proactively identifying opportunities for the company to provide additional value to customers during interactions, and escalating relevant opportunities to development team
Consistently improving own knowledge and understanding of the product and platforms
Passing on customer feedback to team members and escalating issues to relevant departments
Documenting all customer interactions in our database.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1-2 years experience in any field, graduates in economics or marketing are preferable.
Passionate about customer service and willing to go the extra mile to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction
Passionate about customer service
Fluent in English, with exceptional written and verbal communication skills
Fluent in English
Comfortable handling multiple live chats at a time and efficient under pressure
handling multiple
Good at critical thinking
Ability to manage own workload and accurately perform tasks in a timely manner with a high level of attention to detail
Passionate about technology with proven technical aptitude; experience at a technology/ecommerce company
Responsible, straightforward, confident and honest.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 8-14M (Review every 6 months).
Performance bonus, seniority bonus, birthday gift
Opportunities to improve English skills and to gain hands-on experience in dealing with and negotiating with diverse clients
Opportunities to be promoted to Support Leader/Business Analyst
Trained by 6+ years experienced eCommerce expert/specialists
Work with 100% foreign. Exposed to the latest technology and eCommerce trend
Monthly in-house coaching and mentor programs
Youthful and dynamic working environments with 95% members are 9x. We have many clubs: running, football, board games...
At BSS Group, tea & coffee is free. Besides, we have a bookshelf with many interesting books for our members to borrow and of course, they are free too
The State statutory holidays and collective activities organized by the Company (travel. team building, health care, volunteer...)
Office with a great view from the 18th floor and creative workplace design
Working hours are 5 days/week
Other benefits according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-support-thu-nhap-8-14-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job257860
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Mageplaza TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mageplaza TOP CÔNG TY
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 4 USD Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
1 - 4 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ GOBIZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ GOBIZ
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT AN THỊNH VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT AN THỊNH VIỆT
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ TRUNG ANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ TRUNG ANH
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Thương Mại Asiup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Thương Mại Asiup
8 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH KA LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KA LOGISTICS
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu BSS Group
8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow
8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 42 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
35 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Hamsa Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 4 Triệu Hamsa Corporation
1 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Hamsa Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Hamsa Corporation
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐI CHUNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐI CHUNG
Trên 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Page Group Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD KCN Vietnam
500 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Easy Speed International Logistics Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 790 USD Easy Speed International Logistics Limited
500 - 790 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm