Tuyển Customer Success Easy Speed International Logistics Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 790 USD

Key Responsibilities

Customer Support

- Act as the primary point of contact for customers regarding airfreight and oceanfreight inquiries and shipments.

- Address customer questions and issues promptly, ensuring high levels of satisfaction.

Shipment Coordination

- Manage the logistics of airfreight shipments, including booking, tracking, and documentation.

- Collaborate with carriers, customs brokers, and other stakeholders to ensure timely deliveries.

Problem Solving

- Identify and resolve any issues that arise during the shipping process, proactively communicating with customers about any delays or changes.

- Utilize critical thinking to find effective solutions for customer needs.

Documentation and Compliance

- Prepare and review shipping documentations to ensure compliance with international regulations and company policies.

- Maintain accurate records of all transactions and communications related to airfreight and oceanfreight shipments.

Collaboration