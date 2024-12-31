Tuyển Customer Success Easy Speed International Logistics Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 790 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Easy Speed International Logistics Limited
- Hà Nội: IPH Building, Đường Xuân Thủy, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 500 - 790 USD
Key Responsibilities
Customer Support
- Act as the primary point of contact for customers regarding airfreight and oceanfreight inquiries and shipments.
- Address customer questions and issues promptly, ensuring high levels of satisfaction.
Shipment Coordination
- Manage the logistics of airfreight shipments, including booking, tracking, and documentation.
- Collaborate with carriers, customs brokers, and other stakeholders to ensure timely deliveries.
Problem Solving
- Identify and resolve any issues that arise during the shipping process, proactively communicating with customers about any delays or changes.
- Utilize critical thinking to find effective solutions for customer needs.
Documentation and Compliance
- Prepare and review shipping documentations to ensure compliance with international regulations and company policies.
- Maintain accurate records of all transactions and communications related to airfreight and oceanfreight shipments.
Collaboration
Với Mức Lương 500 - 790 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Easy Speed International Logistics Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Easy Speed International Logistics Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
