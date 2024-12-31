Tuyển Customer Success Easy Speed International Logistics Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 790 USD

Tuyển Customer Success Easy Speed International Logistics Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 790 USD

Easy Speed International Logistics Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Easy Speed International Logistics Limited

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Easy Speed International Logistics Limited

Mức lương
500 - 790 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: IPH Building, Đường Xuân Thủy, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 500 - 790 USD

Key Responsibilities
Customer Support
- Act as the primary point of contact for customers regarding airfreight and oceanfreight inquiries and shipments.
- Address customer questions and issues promptly, ensuring high levels of satisfaction.
Shipment Coordination
- Manage the logistics of airfreight shipments, including booking, tracking, and documentation.
- Collaborate with carriers, customs brokers, and other stakeholders to ensure timely deliveries.
Problem Solving
- Identify and resolve any issues that arise during the shipping process, proactively communicating with customers about any delays or changes.
- Utilize critical thinking to find effective solutions for customer needs.
Documentation and Compliance
- Prepare and review shipping documentations to ensure compliance with international regulations and company policies.
- Maintain accurate records of all transactions and communications related to airfreight and oceanfreight shipments.
Collaboration

Với Mức Lương 500 - 790 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Easy Speed International Logistics Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Easy Speed International Logistics Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Easy Speed International Logistics Limited

Easy Speed International Logistics Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 81 Cách mạng tháng tám, Phuờng Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

