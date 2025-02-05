Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 7 toà FPT số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We seek a Data Analyst with a strong Data Science/Engineering and Machine Learning (ML) background to help us create leading mobile applications. Your primary focus will be doing statistical analysis, applying machine learning techniques and building high-quality prediction systems to answer product-related questions to improve them.

Collecting, cleaning, and preparing data at a large scale for modeling, building, tuning, and evaluating classification and predictive modeling.

Collaborate with other teams and use machine learning to solve product-related problems.

Monitoring and evaluating model production, identifying data anomalies that could affect model performance in production.

Enhancing data collection to integrate information that is relevant to products

Doing thorough analysis, exploring and visualizing data to gain an understanding of it, and presenting insight into data in a clear manner.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor/Master's degree in a quantitative field (e.g., Mathematics, IT, Economics, etc.), with experience in ML or using ML techniques is a plus.

Good data engineering skills, such as data wrangling, feature engineering, sampling model building, model tuning, evaluation, and a solid foundation in probability and statistics are a plus.

At least 2 years of Experience with common data science programming languages/frameworks, such as Python, SQL, Scala, R...

Experience with cloud solutions like AWS, GCP or Azure.

Data-oriented, production-oriented personality, keeps a high bar for product quality.

Excellent team player, great communication skills, strong problem-solving capabilities, and a desire to learn.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary negotiable based on capacity + fixed 13th-month bonus; Hot bonus based on project growth.

Lunch allowance up to 1M VNĐ/month + free parking.

Provided with full working equipment

The office is nearly 2000 square meters, extremely modern and comfortable at FPT Tower.

The direct boss is highly open, always listening to all employees' opinions. Young, friendly and constructive colleagues. Clear promotion path.

Enjoy all company policies and according to the Labor Law, including Insurance, vacation, holidays, parties, birthdays, annual travel and more.

Free coffee, tea and cakes every day. Tea break weekly.

You can join many internal clubs: Soccer, Yoga, PS5, Billiards...

Working hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., 1.5h lunch break and Saturday and Sunday off.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin