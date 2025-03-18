Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM

Data Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
30 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: CTM Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu

Design, build, and maintain data pipelines to support analytics, reporting, and business intelligence.
Develop and optimizeETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes for efficient data movement and transformation.
Manage structured and unstructured data from multiplesources, ensuring data integrity and consistency.
Work with MongoDBand other databases to model and process largedatasets efficiently.
Deploy and manage data storagesolutions on AWS cloud infrastructure (e.g., S3, RDS).
Collaborate with softwareengineers, and businessteams to designand implement scalable data solutions.
Develop automated monitoring and data qualityvalidation processes.
Optimize query performance and database indexingfor large-scale datasets.
Stay updated with emerging trends in big data, cloud computing, and AI-driven data engineering.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.
Strong proficiency in SQL and experience with NoSQL databases (MongoDB, DynamoDB, etc.).
Hands-on experience with data pipelinetools like Apache Airflow, Luigi
Familiarity with big data processing frameworks (Spark, Hadoop, etc.).
Proficiency in Python or Java for data processing and automation.
Experience working with RESTful APIs and integrating data from multiple sources.
Good knowledge of data security,governance, and compliance best practices.
Experience with real-time streaming data processing (Apache Kafka, AWS Kinesis, RabbitMQ).
Knowledge of containerization (Docker) for data services.
Familiarity with machine learningworkflows and AI-driven data engineering.
Understanding of CI/CD pipelinesfor data infrastructure.
Experience working with business intelligence (BI) tools like Tableau, Looker,or Power BI.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Full social security contributions paid by the company.
Health insurance and other employeebenefits.
Opportunities for professional development and continuous learning.
A fast-growing, tech-driven work environment with global expansion plans..

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà văn phòng CTM Complex, 139 Cầu Giấy, Phường Quan Hoa, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-engineer-thu-nhap-30-60-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job337328
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM VNR500 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM VNR500
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Viettel Software
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ BE SMART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 26 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ BE SMART
17 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Thương Mại Lifesup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Thương Mại Lifesup
18 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer LIFESUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 35 Triệu LIFESUP
18 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần 9Pay làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần 9Pay
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận SVTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
22 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Tài Chính Cổ Phần Điện Lực EVN Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính Cổ Phần Điện Lực EVN Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer AMIGO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận AMIGO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Raffles Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Raffles Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm