Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: CTM Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu

Design, build, and maintain data pipelines to support analytics, reporting, and business intelligence.

Develop and optimizeETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes for efficient data movement and transformation.

Manage structured and unstructured data from multiplesources, ensuring data integrity and consistency.

Work with MongoDBand other databases to model and process largedatasets efficiently.

Deploy and manage data storagesolutions on AWS cloud infrastructure (e.g., S3, RDS).

Collaborate with softwareengineers, and businessteams to designand implement scalable data solutions.

Develop automated monitoring and data qualityvalidation processes.

Optimize query performance and database indexingfor large-scale datasets.

Stay updated with emerging trends in big data, cloud computing, and AI-driven data engineering.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.

Strong proficiency in SQL and experience with NoSQL databases (MongoDB, DynamoDB, etc.).

Hands-on experience with data pipelinetools like Apache Airflow, Luigi

Familiarity with big data processing frameworks (Spark, Hadoop, etc.).

Proficiency in Python or Java for data processing and automation.

Experience working with RESTful APIs and integrating data from multiple sources.

Good knowledge of data security,governance, and compliance best practices.

Experience with real-time streaming data processing (Apache Kafka, AWS Kinesis, RabbitMQ).

Knowledge of containerization (Docker) for data services.

Familiarity with machine learningworkflows and AI-driven data engineering.

Understanding of CI/CD pipelinesfor data infrastructure.

Experience working with business intelligence (BI) tools like Tableau, Looker,or Power BI.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Full social security contributions paid by the company.

Health insurance and other employeebenefits.

Opportunities for professional development and continuous learning.

A fast-growing, tech-driven work environment with global expansion plans..

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH REDBOX VIỆT NAM

