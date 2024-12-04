Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH TMZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH TMZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH TMZ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/01/2025
Data Scientist

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại Công ty TNHH TMZ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Trường Chinh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

TMZ is a leading cross-border e-commerce company specializing in personalized gifts. We’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the gifting industry.
Job Role:
As a Data Scientist, you’ll play a pivotal role in driving data-driven decisions across the company. You’ll analyze large datasets, build predictive models, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize marketing, product development, and customer experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze large datasets to uncover actionable insights
Develop and deploy machine learning models for personalization and product recommendations
Collaborate with teams to translate data insights into actionable strategies
Optimize data pipelines and infrastructure
Create compelling data visualizations and reports

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Advanced degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or related field
Strong proficiency in Python, SQL, and machine learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, Scikit-learn)
Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI)
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
Passion for data and a desire to innovate

Tại Công ty TNHH TMZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive compensation and benefits package: (Open range) upto 2000$
Opportunities to work on cutting-edge projects
High-Quality Product & Dedicated Team: Work with a top-tier product and a dedicated core team that prioritizes product quality and customer value.
Significant Growth Potential: Join us in a thriving eCommerce and tech industry with the potential to capture both the Vietnamese market and global markets.
Collaborative Work Environment: Enjoy a supportive and collaborative team atmosphere where your contributions are valued.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH TMZ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3 Ng. 120 Trường Chinh, Phương Đình, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000

