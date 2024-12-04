Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH TMZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại Công ty TNHH TMZ
- Hà Nội: Trường Chinh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
TMZ is a leading cross-border e-commerce company specializing in personalized gifts. We’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the gifting industry.
Job Role:
As a Data Scientist, you’ll play a pivotal role in driving data-driven decisions across the company. You’ll analyze large datasets, build predictive models, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize marketing, product development, and customer experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze large datasets to uncover actionable insights
Develop and deploy machine learning models for personalization and product recommendations
Collaborate with teams to translate data insights into actionable strategies
Optimize data pipelines and infrastructure
Create compelling data visualizations and reports
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in Python, SQL, and machine learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, Scikit-learn)
Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI)
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
Passion for data and a desire to innovate
Tại Công ty TNHH TMZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities to work on cutting-edge projects
High-Quality Product & Dedicated Team: Work with a top-tier product and a dedicated core team that prioritizes product quality and customer value.
Significant Growth Potential: Join us in a thriving eCommerce and tech industry with the potential to capture both the Vietnamese market and global markets.
Collaborative Work Environment: Enjoy a supportive and collaborative team atmosphere where your contributions are valued.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH TMZ
