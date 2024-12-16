Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
- Hà Nội: Quận 3, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Consulting with management on the operational requirements of software solutions
Setup CI/CD using GitLab Pipelines
Manage and troubleshoot CI/CD processes in multiple environment
Contributing expertise on information system options, risk, and operational impact
Managing the installation and configuration of solutions
Collaborating with developers on software requirements, as well as interpreting test stage data
Completing code and script updates, as well as resolving product implementation errors
Overseeing routine maintenance procedures and performing diagnostic tests
Documenting processes and monitoring performance metrics
Conforming to best practices in network administration and cybersecurity
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years of experience in a DevOps role
Expertise in AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and/or Azure
Strong knowledge of CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, GitLab, GitHub Actions,..
Advanced knowledge of programming languages such as Python and Java, and writing code and scripts
Ability to install and configure software, gather test-stage data, and perform de-bugging
Ability to ensure smooth software deployment by writing script updates and running diagnostics
Proficiency in documenting processes and monitoring performance metrics
Advanced knowledge of best practices related to data encryption and cybersecurity
Experience integrating project management and collaboration tools such as Jira and Confluence with development processes and delivery pipelines is a plus
Ability to keep up with software development trends and innovation
Preferred certifications: AWS, GCP, ITIL, Net+
Good communication in English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,...
13th salary, End Year bonus,...
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
