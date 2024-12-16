Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Quận 3, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Consulting with management on the operational requirements of software solutions

Setup CI/CD using GitLab Pipelines

Manage and troubleshoot CI/CD processes in multiple environment

Contributing expertise on information system options, risk, and operational impact

Managing the installation and configuration of solutions

Collaborating with developers on software requirements, as well as interpreting test stage data

Completing code and script updates, as well as resolving product implementation errors

Overseeing routine maintenance procedures and performing diagnostic tests

Documenting processes and monitoring performance metrics

Conforming to best practices in network administration and cybersecurity

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in software engineering, computer science, information technology, information systems, or similar

3+ years of experience in a DevOps role

Expertise in AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and/or Azure

Strong knowledge of CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, GitLab, GitHub Actions,..

Advanced knowledge of programming languages such as Python and Java, and writing code and scripts

Ability to install and configure software, gather test-stage data, and perform de-bugging

Ability to ensure smooth software deployment by writing script updates and running diagnostics

Proficiency in documenting processes and monitoring performance metrics

Advanced knowledge of best practices related to data encryption and cybersecurity

Experience integrating project management and collaboration tools such as Jira and Confluence with development processes and delivery pipelines is a plus

Ability to keep up with software development trends and innovation

Preferred certifications: AWS, GCP, ITIL, Net+

Good communication in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,...

13th salary, End Year bonus,...

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

