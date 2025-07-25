Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/08/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Mức lương
25 - 46 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 46 Triệu

Build, and maintain CI/CD pipelines, integrating security scanning and compliance checks. Solid knowledge of any CI/CD tools (Gitlab, Jenkins, Github Action, …)
Manage and optimize cloud infrastructure using AWS, Azure, or GCP.
Has experience in cloud security best practices, IAM governance, and infrastructure hardening.
Develop and maintain Infrastructure as Code (using Terraform, Pulumi, or CloudFormation)
Implement deployment to any of Container Orchestration, strong knowledge Container Orchestration.
Implement observability and monitoring (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK, OpenTelemetry) for better reliability.
Automate security policies and integrate DevSecOps tools like SAST, DAST, and compliance scanning into pipelines.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 46 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 2 years of experience in DevOps, Platform Engineering, or DevSecOps roles.
Strong expertise in Linux administration, scripting (Python, Bash, Golang), and automation.
Experience with at least a cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and best practices in security.
Solid knowledge of CI/CD pipelines with security integration.
Hands-on experience with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) and service mesh technologies (Istio, Linkerd).
Deep understanding of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and network security principles.
Experience with daily Operations action or security incident handling.
Preferred (Nice to Have):
Certifications: AWS (or any cloud provider) certificate, Terraform certificate,
Experience with infrastructure as code (IaC) tools like Terraform or Ansible.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Range salary: 25 - 46M gross
13th month salary.
Enjoy regimes and welfare such as: Tet bonus, project reward, senior bonus; 12 days of annual magic; Welfare and other allowances
Enjoy monthly seniority (starting from the 13th month to work at the company) and every 6 months of increasing 1 seniority
Review salary 1 time/year
Annual travel, monthly teambuilding
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance under the insurance law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 83 Vũ Trọng Phụng, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

