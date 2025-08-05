Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/09/2025
DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Flemington Tower, Phu Tho Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 11, Quận 11

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. CI/CD Pipeline & Deployment Automation
• Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, GitHub Actions, etc.
• Automate infrastructure provisioning using tools such as Terraform, Ansible, and shell scripting.
• Support build and release processes, including canary deployments, rollbacks, and version control.
• Collaborate with development teams to streamline the deployment lifecycle.
2. Containerization & Infrastructure Management
• Manage container environments with Docker, Docker Compose, and Kubernetes.
• Monitor resource utilization and perform system tuning and optimization.
• Maintain configuration of reverse proxy and SSL using NGINX, Traefik, etc.
• Ensure high availability and security of production services.
3. Monitoring & Incident Response
• Implement monitoring, alerting, and logging systems using Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, and Sentry.
• Troubleshoot issues in staging and production environments.
• Document system design and operational procedures.
• Participate in on-call rotation for critical infrastructure support.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 2–4 years of experience in a DevOps, SRE, or cloud infrastructure role.
• Strong experience with Linux system administration and shell scripting.
• Familiarity with containerization, CI/CD tools, and infrastructure-as-code concepts.
• Good understanding of cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, or Azure.
• Strong troubleshooting and communication skills.
• Certifications in DevOps or cloud (e.g., AWS DevOps Engineer, CKAD) are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
• Flexible working hours and remote work options.
• Opportunity to work on exciting, cutting-edge projects.
• Supportive and collaborative team environment.
• Learning and development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: số 111-121, đường Ngô Gia Tự, Phường 02, Quận 10

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

