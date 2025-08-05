Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer

1. CI/CD Pipeline & Deployment Automation

• Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, GitHub Actions, etc.

• Automate infrastructure provisioning using tools such as Terraform, Ansible, and shell scripting.

• Support build and release processes, including canary deployments, rollbacks, and version control.

• Collaborate with development teams to streamline the deployment lifecycle.

2. Containerization & Infrastructure Management

• Manage container environments with Docker, Docker Compose, and Kubernetes.

• Monitor resource utilization and perform system tuning and optimization.

• Maintain configuration of reverse proxy and SSL using NGINX, Traefik, etc.

• Ensure high availability and security of production services.

3. Monitoring & Incident Response

• Implement monitoring, alerting, and logging systems using Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, and Sentry.

• Troubleshoot issues in staging and production environments.

• Document system design and operational procedures.

• Participate in on-call rotation for critical infrastructure support.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• 2–4 years of experience in a DevOps, SRE, or cloud infrastructure role.

• Strong experience with Linux system administration and shell scripting.

• Familiarity with containerization, CI/CD tools, and infrastructure-as-code concepts.

• Good understanding of cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, or Azure.

• Strong troubleshooting and communication skills.

• Certifications in DevOps or cloud (e.g., AWS DevOps Engineer, CKAD) are a plus.

Quyền Lợi

• Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

• Flexible working hours and remote work options.

• Opportunity to work on exciting, cutting-edge projects.

• Supportive and collaborative team environment.

• Learning and development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

