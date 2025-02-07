Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hands On-Beo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hands On-Beo
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Huy Sơn 1, số 7
- 9
- 11, Đường Mai Thị Lựu, P. Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Making strategic and plan for events during the year
• Manage and develop partnership with partners
• Expand MKT connection channels/ networking to get more data leads.
• Support MKT team for running events, edit and make videos
• Monitoring marketing budget for both online and offline activities to maximize ROI.
• Developing and executing content strategies, in accordance with the company image and message.
• Supporting in planning and executing events for the company and clients when assigned, this includes in house seminars, roadshow, exhibitions…
• Supporting Country Manager in building and establishing relationships with local partners (English centers, universities, local and international high schools…)
• Other duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum 2-3 years of demonstrated experience in marketing communication
• Have a basic knowledge in design and edit video.
• Competent writing and oral communication skills in both Vietnamese and English.
Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Hands On-Beo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
