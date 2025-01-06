Tuyển Digital Marketing Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ

Digital Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 69/68 Đường Đặng Thuỳ Trâm, Phường 13, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Talent Acquisition
- Mainly in charge for recruiting employees for the school;
- Partner with hiring managers to understand hiring requirements and presents candidate profiles in order to help hiring managers make informed decisions;
- Manage the full recruitment process: Sourcing, screening resumes, conducting interviews, offering, candidate’s reference check, closing and onboarding duties;
- Manage the job offer process, including internal salary benchmarking and perform reference checks when required;
- Manage recruitment budget;
- Handle all recruitment administration;
- Develop recruitment strategy include job posting, recruiting marketing channel development, recruitment campaign, talent planning,..
- Utilize various sourcing techniques (direct sourcing, internet sourcing, employee referral program, ect.) to attract talents;
- Create networks and relationships with various schools, student bodies, associations for recruitment purposes;
- Prepare monthly recruitment reports to update of the hiring status, turnover rate and provide any recommendations or solutions if necessary;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ

Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 80/68 Duong Quang Ham Str., Ward 5, Go Vap Dist.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

