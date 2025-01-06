Tuyển Digital Marketing Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Talent Acquisition

- Mainly in charge for recruiting employees for the school;

- Partner with hiring managers to understand hiring requirements and presents candidate profiles in order to help hiring managers make informed decisions;

- Manage the full recruitment process: Sourcing, screening resumes, conducting interviews, offering, candidate’s reference check, closing and onboarding duties;

- Manage the job offer process, including internal salary benchmarking and perform reference checks when required;

- Manage recruitment budget;

- Handle all recruitment administration;

- Develop recruitment strategy include job posting, recruiting marketing channel development, recruitment campaign, talent planning,..

- Utilize various sourcing techniques (direct sourcing, internet sourcing, employee referral program, ect.) to attract talents;

- Create networks and relationships with various schools, student bodies, associations for recruitment purposes;

- Prepare monthly recruitment reports to update of the hiring status, turnover rate and provide any recommendations or solutions if necessary;