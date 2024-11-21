Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

About Us

ABROADER is a women-led company in Vietnam focused on international education and community development. We bring international students to Vietnam for internships, faculty-led programs, semester exchanges, and service learning. Over the past 10 years, we have hosted more than 1,000 international students from over 30 countries and helped over 600 local students join our programs.

Job Description

Title: Marketing

Duration: 1-year contract

Company size: 5-7 employees

Direct line: Delivery Team Lead

Work mode: Full-time

Work address: 238/2B, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau, D.3, HCMC

Purpose of Work

We are seeking a creative and dynamic Marketing Executive to join our team, with a focus on branding. This role involves overseeing all aspects of ABROADER’s brand strategy, including brand development, content planning, design, and video editing. The ideal candidate will have experience working across various digital platforms (such as social media, YouTube, and newsletters) and will play a key role in strengthening and promoting ABROADER's brand identity, programs, and services.

Tasks

Content Planning and Creation

Write promotional content for websites, blogs, social media, newsletters, and other communication channels.

Develop engaging content including blog posts, articles, videos, graphics, and infographics.

Design and Branding

Design marketing materials, including digital graphics, brochures, banners, and promotional items.

Ensure consistency in branding across all marketing channels.

Social Media Management

Manage ABROADER's presence on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and other relevant platforms.

Engage with followers, respond to comments, and grow the community

Build, manage, and optimize content across social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, etc.).

Monitor and evaluate the performance of these platforms.

Monitor, measure, and evaluate performance using tools like Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, TikTok Analytics, etc.

Provide recommendations to improve marketing strategies based on data insights.

Collaboration and Teamwork

Work closely with other teams, including sales and program management (delivery), to align marketing efforts with company objectives.

Collaborate with external partners, including freelancers and agencies, as needed

Requirements

Gender: No requirements

Minimum 2 years of working experience

Level: Graduate

Experience

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.

Proven experience in digital marketing, content creation, and design.

Skills & Knowledge

Strong writing skills: Strong brand identity understanding and consistency across platforms.

Content Creation: Excellent writing in Vietnamese and English for blogs, social media, and campaigns

Design Proficiency: Skilled in design tools (e.g., Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro) to create consistent, brand-aligned content.

Social Media Expertise: Deep knowledge of social platforms and trends for effective brand storytelling and engagement.

Others

Portfolio Submission: Attach a portfolio that includes at least one of the following:

Writing samples (e.g., blog posts, articles, or copywriting examples).

Design or video work.

Links to personal or professional social media profiles showcasing creativity and engagement (or any other material you're willing to share).

Benefits Include But Not Limited To

Professional Development: Promote the very first and unique programs of Vietnam to the world

Competitive Salary: We offer a competitive salary ranging from 10,000,000 to 12,000,000 VND per month, based on your experience and work quality.

Productivity Bonus: In recognition of outstanding performance, you will be eligible for a productivity bonus, rewarding your dedication and hard work.

Additional Benefits: Enjoy comprehensive benefits, including Social Insurance, Medical Insurance, team-bonding activities, company retreats, and more. These benefits are designed to support your well-being and foster a positive work environment.

