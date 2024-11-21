Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 238/2b Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

About Us
ABROADER is a women-led company in Vietnam focused on international education and community development. We bring international students to Vietnam for internships, faculty-led programs, semester exchanges, and service learning. Over the past 10 years, we have hosted more than 1,000 international students from over 30 countries and helped over 600 local students join our programs.
Job Description
Title: Marketing
Title:
Duration: 1-year contract
Duration:
Company size: 5-7 employees
Company size:
Direct line: Delivery Team Lead
Direct line:
Work mode: Full-time
Work mode:
Work address: 238/2B, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau, D.3, HCMC
Work address:
Purpose of Work
We are seeking a creative and dynamic Marketing Executive to join our team, with a focus on branding. This role involves overseeing all aspects of ABROADER’s brand strategy, including brand development, content planning, design, and video editing. The ideal candidate will have experience working across various digital platforms (such as social media, YouTube, and newsletters) and will play a key role in strengthening and promoting ABROADER's brand identity, programs, and services.
Marketing Executive
branding
Tasks
Content Planning and Creation
Write promotional content for websites, blogs, social media, newsletters, and other communication channels.
Develop engaging content including blog posts, articles, videos, graphics, and infographics.
Design and Branding
Design marketing materials, including digital graphics, brochures, banners, and promotional items.
Ensure consistency in branding across all marketing channels.
Social Media Management
Manage ABROADER's presence on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and other relevant platforms.
Engage with followers, respond to comments, and grow the community
Build, manage, and optimize content across social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, etc.).
Monitor and evaluate the performance of these platforms.
Monitor, measure, and evaluate performance using tools like Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, TikTok Analytics, etc.
Provide recommendations to improve marketing strategies based on data insights.
Collaboration and Teamwork
Work closely with other teams, including sales and program management (delivery), to align marketing efforts with company objectives.
Collaborate with external partners, including freelancers and agencies, as needed

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
Gender: No requirements
Gender:
Minimum 2 years of working experience
Level: Graduate
Level:
Experience
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
Proven experience in digital marketing, content creation, and design.
Skills & Knowledge
Strong writing skills: Strong brand identity understanding and consistency across platforms.
Strong writing skills
Content Creation: Excellent writing in Vietnamese and English for blogs, social media, and campaigns
Content Creation
Design Proficiency: Skilled in design tools (e.g., Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro) to create consistent, brand-aligned content.
Design Proficiency:
Social Media Expertise: Deep knowledge of social platforms and trends for effective brand storytelling and engagement.
Social Media Expertise
Others
Portfolio Submission: Attach a portfolio that includes at least one of the following:
Portfolio Submission
Writing samples (e.g., blog posts, articles, or copywriting examples).
Design or video work.
Links to personal or professional social media profiles showcasing creativity and engagement (or any other material you're willing to share).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits Include But Not Limited To
Professional Development: Promote the very first and unique programs of Vietnam to the world
Professional Development
Competitive Salary: We offer a competitive salary ranging from 10,000,000 to 12,000,000 VND per month, based on your experience and work quality.
Productivity Bonus: In recognition of outstanding performance, you will be eligible for a productivity bonus, rewarding your dedication and hard work.
Additional Benefits: Enjoy comprehensive benefits, including Social Insurance, Medical Insurance, team-bonding activities, company retreats, and more. These benefits are designed to support your well-being and foster a positive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER

CÔNG TY TNHH ABROADER

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 238/2B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-10-12-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job254197
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Còn 286 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu
Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Tuyển Kỹ sư hiện trường CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN
Hạn nộp: 22/11/2025
Còn 60 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Serepok làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Còn 99 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Còn 286 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXTOP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXTOP VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HOÁ CHẤT HÙNG XƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOÁ CHẤT HÙNG XƯƠNG
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing HỘ KINH DOANH GOM UNDER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH GOM UNDER
8.5 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Travel Sense Asia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Travel Sense Asia
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXTOP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXTOP VIỆT NAM
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PRIMA THP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PRIMA THP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing KING ROAD TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu KING ROAD TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Milsgate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công ty TNHH Milsgate
6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐÀO TẠO DƯƠNG GIA PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐÀO TẠO DƯƠNG GIA PHÁT
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT ÁNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT ÁNH DƯƠNG
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Dinh Dưỡng Orgalife làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Dinh Dưỡng Orgalife
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SETSAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SETSAIL
18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Hộ Kinh Doanh TMTGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh TMTGroup
3 - 3.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Apex Pharma làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Apex Pharma
8 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH WHITESTAR BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WHITESTAR BEAUTY
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Reco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Reco
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEADS
4 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
20 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Transalign làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Transalign
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MỤC TIÊU VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MỤC TIÊU VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ HOÀNG KIM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ HOÀNG KIM
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TOKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TOKI VIỆT NAM
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Tư vấn Anpha làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Tư vấn Anpha
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI DANH PHẠM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI DANH PHẠM
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH 4Men Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH 4Men Group
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm