Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

Develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies tailored for e-commerce markets.
Lead and oversee marketing campaigns across various channels, ensuring alignment with business objectives and market trends.
Lead & organize the team and allocate resources effectively with a strong marketing team consisting of content writers, digital marketer, SEO specialists and designers.
Online Marketing: Develop and execute online marketing strategies, including SEO, SEM, email marketing, content marketing, and social media campaigns to drive brand awareness, customer engagement, and lead generation.
Be cross-functional team collaboration and leadership skills.
Collaborate with product team to market the launch of new products/release and promote existing products.
Update & support Customer Services team to explain users’ inquiries.
Update & coordinate with the operations team to support their building processes.
Manage and mentor a team of marketing professionals, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.
Rigorously utilize data-analysis into the marketing team’s decision-making process.
Have qualitative & quantitative report weekly, monthly.
Proactively come up with ideas for campaigns, policy and promotions to achieve targets.
Proactively take actions to achieve targets.
Be knowledgeable about models and competitors. Pay attention and learn from global comparable models and local competitors.
Take assigned goals seriously, utilize all available resources and do whatever is necessary to achieve growth targets.

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Business or Marketing Major.
Strong at digital marketing, social media, paid ads and SEO experience.
Experience in successful SEO initiatives driving traffic and expanding brand awareness.
Experience in successful digital campaigns with positive ROI results.
Goal-driven, Data-driven, Innovativeness, hard-working.
Excellent English communication (verbal and written)
Experience in leading and managing a big marketing team, team size from 10 member.
10 member
Experience in a digital service or E-commerce company.
Strong analytical and reporting skills.
Able to handle work pressure, able to handle stress.
Experience working in a marketing agency is a significant advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance review; 13th, 14th-month pay;...
Laptop provided.
Annual health check-ups.
Social Insurance, Health Insurance,...
Paid time off, holiday,...
Open communication with passionate and experienced members.
Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, Year-end party,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

