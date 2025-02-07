Tuyển Digital Marketing Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 107
- 111 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ward 06, District 03, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop target markets at home and abroad. Search and build relationships with potential customers. Maintain good relationship with existing customers and develop new customers
- Exchange and negotiate contract terms, prices, delivery time, draft contracts according to the content agreed with customers.
- Support Sales Department drafting offers and quotes.
- Support the work assigned by the manager
- Keep good image of Company in the market by professional style of working
- Legal aspect as compliance.
- Other job by request.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Customer and service-oriented
- Fluent in English or Chinese
- Good skill of communication, negotiation, trouble-shooting, customer service…
- Good at computer skill: using internal system & other (MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, ...)
- Ability to observe, analyze & solve problem
Tại Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
