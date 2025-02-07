Tuyển Digital Marketing Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 107

- 111 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ward 06, District 03, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop target markets at home and abroad. Search and build relationships with potential customers. Maintain good relationship with existing customers and develop new customers
- Exchange and negotiate contract terms, prices, delivery time, draft contracts according to the content agreed with customers.
- Support Sales Department drafting offers and quotes.
- Support the work assigned by the manager
- Keep good image of Company in the market by professional style of working
- Legal aspect as compliance.
- Other job by request.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Good knowledge about logistics industrial
- Customer and service-oriented
- Fluent in English or Chinese
- Good skill of communication, negotiation, trouble-shooting, customer service…
- Good at computer skill: using internal system & other (MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, ...)
- Ability to observe, analyze & solve problem

Tại Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd

Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 107 - 111 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ward 06, District 03, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

