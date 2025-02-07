Tuyển Digital Marketing Southeast Logistics Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Develop target markets at home and abroad. Search and build relationships with potential customers. Maintain good relationship with existing customers and develop new customers

- Exchange and negotiate contract terms, prices, delivery time, draft contracts according to the content agreed with customers.

- Support Sales Department drafting offers and quotes.

- Support the work assigned by the manager

- Keep good image of Company in the market by professional style of working

- Legal aspect as compliance.

- Other job by request.