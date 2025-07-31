Tuyển Digital Marketing Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: Lô L1, KCN Dệt may Phố Nối B, Dị Sử, Mỹ Hào, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Handle processes of Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance

- Manage & proceed Timesheet & Payroll

- Apply PIT code for employee

- Employee information data system management

- Update labor law, social insurance law, PIT law… to consult / implement/ adjust company policy

- Handle company regulation & policy compliance & disciplinary

- Make report, survey, analyzing… concerning to HR

- To work closely with relevant Government Offices such as Tax Agency, Social Insurance Agency…

- Support other Personnel members to ensure smooth operation of Personnel Department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 4-5 years working experience in compensation & benefit (C&B) jobs.

- Good command of English (both written and verbal)

- Excellent at MS Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

- Thorough understanding of Vietnamese Labor Laws, Social Insurance Law

- Highly self-disciplined, good sense of responsibilities

- Able to work independently and in a team

Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)

