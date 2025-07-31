Tuyển Digital Marketing Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
- Hưng Yên: Lô L1, KCN Dệt may Phố Nối B, Dị Sử, Mỹ Hào, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Handle processes of Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance
- Manage & proceed Timesheet & Payroll
- Apply PIT code for employee
- Employee information data system management
- Update labor law, social insurance law, PIT law… to consult / implement/ adjust company policy
- Handle company regulation & policy compliance & disciplinary
- Make report, survey, analyzing… concerning to HR
- To work closely with relevant Government Offices such as Tax Agency, Social Insurance Agency…
- Support other Personnel members to ensure smooth operation of Personnel Department.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good command of English (both written and verbal)
- Excellent at MS Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Thorough understanding of Vietnamese Labor Laws, Social Insurance Law
- Highly self-disciplined, good sense of responsibilities
- Able to work independently and in a team
Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
