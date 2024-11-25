Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 24 - 27 USD

Mức lương 24 - 27 USD Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 24 - 27 USD

Jaxtina English Center is seeking enthusiastic and experienced native English teachers to join our team for classes on a part-time basis. We offer a dynamic and supportive environment for both our students and teachers. We are looking for candidates who can inspire and engage learners in developing their English-speaking skills for either general communication or IELTS preparation.

Conduct engaging and interactive Speaking classes for learners.

Use provided lesson plans, student books, and PowerPoint presentations.

Adapt teaching methods to suit different learning styles and levels.

Assess students' speaking abilities and provide constructive feedback.

Foster a positive and inclusive classroom environment.

Track and report student progress regularly.

Collaborate with other teachers and staff to enhance the teaching experience.

Với Mức Lương 24 - 27 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Education, or a related field.

TEFL; TESOL; CELTA, or equivalent certification.

At least 2 - 3 years of group teaching experience for students, college students, or working professionals in Vietnam or at major English language centers in Vietnam.

For IELTS classes, familiarity with the IELTS test format and experience in preparing students for the exam is required.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Passion for teaching and a commitment to student success.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary of $24 - $27 per hour.

Supportive and collaborative working environment.

Flexible working hours, primarily during evenings on weekdays and weekends.

Access to pre-prepared teaching materials including lesson plans, student books, and PowerPoint presentations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina

