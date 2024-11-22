Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Lottery, 77 Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Frontend Engineer, you are expected to be a strong and self-motivated individual with the ability to independently drive decisions, and execute and deliver medium-complex projects end-to-end without the involvement of other supervisors.

Your responsibilities include but are not limited to

Design and develop web applications for customers and merchants

Provide optimal technical solutions to integrate Fundiin’s UI components with 3rd parties

Work with cross-functional teams to explore and develop tools and automation to scale business operations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Be smart, hungry, and focused. Hungry to learn and able to learn fast

Experience in HTML, CSS (including CSS Preprocessor), JavaScript, ReactJS, TypeScript

Fluently use vanilla JS or Jquery for DOM Manipulation

Fluently use Redux, Higher-Order Components, React Hooks in ReactJS

Know how to use UI design tools like Photoshop, Figma, Sketch

Understand and use complex components such as canvas, vector, iframe

An interest and preferably working experience in an Agile software development environment

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer great autonomy, freedom to make decisions, room to take risks and learn from mistakes.

Opportunity to be involved from the ground up in creating and developing new products, leading teams, working on innovative projects, and gaining visibility within the industry.

Competitive benefits package and meaningful ESOP.

Frequently organized training sessions.

Monthly Townhall meeting and sharing.

15 days off per year.

Quarterly Team Night-out and Biannual Teambuilding Trips

Free daily drinks. Weekly TGIF snacks & drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN

