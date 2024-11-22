Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Lottery, 77 Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Frontend Engineer, you are expected to be a strong and self-motivated individual with the ability to independently drive decisions, and execute and deliver medium-complex projects end-to-end without the involvement of other supervisors.
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to
Design and develop web applications for customers and merchants
Provide optimal technical solutions to integrate Fundiin’s UI components with 3rd parties
Work with cross-functional teams to explore and develop tools and automation to scale business operations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Be smart, hungry, and focused. Hungry to learn and able to learn fast
Experience in HTML, CSS (including CSS Preprocessor), JavaScript, ReactJS, TypeScript
Fluently use vanilla JS or Jquery for DOM Manipulation
Fluently use Redux, Higher-Order Components, React Hooks in ReactJS
Know how to use UI design tools like Photoshop, Figma, Sketch
Understand and use complex components such as canvas, vector, iframe
An interest and preferably working experience in an Agile software development environment

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer great autonomy, freedom to make decisions, room to take risks and learn from mistakes.
Opportunity to be involved from the ground up in creating and developing new products, leading teams, working on innovative projects, and gaining visibility within the industry.
Competitive benefits package and meaningful ESOP.
Frequently organized training sessions.
Monthly Townhall meeting and sharing.
15 days off per year.
Quarterly Team Night-out and Biannual Teambuilding Trips
Free daily drinks. Weekly TGIF snacks & drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa Nhà Lottery, số 77, đường Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 09, Quận 5, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

