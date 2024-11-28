Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
1,000 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
14 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Nhà 2a Ngách 52/28 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD

Develop user-facing features with a focus on responsive and intuitive design.
Build efficient and reusable front-end systems to drive our web applications.
Collaborate with backend developers and UI/UX designers to improve user experiences.
Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code.
Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.
Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to team and personal learning.
Undertake additional tasks as required to support project goals.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
2+ years of experience as a Frontend Developer with a strong portfolio of projects.
In-depth experience in building complex applications using React.
Advanced understanding of web markup, including HTML5 and CSS3.
Expertise in client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, with a strong emphasis on ReactJS.
Deep knowledge of cross-browser compatibility issues and effective solutions within React environments.
Proficiency in state management solutions, especially Redux, or similar libraries/frameworks, to manage application state in React projects.
Proficient use of code versioning tools, such as Git.
Familiarity with consuming RESTful APIs and implementing modern authorization mechanisms like JSON Web Tokens within React applications.
Understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms such as LESS and SASS.
Experience with modern front-end build pipelines and tools, such as Webpack, used in React development.
Knowledge of SEO principles and their application in React projects.
Additional experience with server-side technologies like Node.js is highly beneficial.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

If you are eager to take your career to the next level in the payment industry, this is the opportunity for you. We offer the best to your value:
Competitive compensation depending on experience and skills (14-month salary);
Private Insurance (which covers 200 Mil per year);
Individual career path;
Comfortable workplaces with the most up-to-date equipment (provide Macbook pro for work);
Our own chefs make delicious breakfasts, lunches and desserts for the whole team;
Convenient office location near West lake;
12 annual leave days and 7 sick leave days per year
High energy, international and innovative team;
Bi-annual assessments;
Flexible working time;
Optional business trips;
Monthly team outing;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1, ngách 52/28 Tô Ngọc Vân, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

