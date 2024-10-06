Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK
- Hà Nội:
- Miền Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Using Jquery,ReactJS, Next.js framework
Bootstrap, Tailwind css
Experience working in an agile development environment
Web/project architecture, design pattern, algorithms, code performance
Understanding of Javascript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS , JSON
Familiarity with Jira, Confluence and Git
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ years experience as a problem solver
Attention to detail
Excellent communication skills with Teamwork
Deep understanding of cutting-edge technology
Proven record of shipping features on time and on budget
Flexible and focussed on solutions
Organize and self-sufficient, self-motivations, Independent, Confident
High level of daily, fast pace activity
Flexible response to business trip worldwide
Fullstack developer is a hit
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible working hours
Team building activities
Training: technical skills training
Work environment: dynamic, innovative and friendly with a culture of knowledge-sharing
Start-ups provide numerous opportunities for advancement
Annual leave: 12 days/year
Benefit from social, health and unemployment insurance in accordance with current regulations
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
