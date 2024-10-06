Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Miền Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Using Jquery,ReactJS, Next.js framework Bootstrap, Tailwind css Experience working in an agile development environment Web/project architecture, design pattern, algorithms, code performance Understanding of Javascript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS , JSON Familiarity with Jira, Confluence and Git

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years experience as a problem solver Attention to detail Excellent communication skills with Teamwork Deep understanding of cutting-edge technology Proven record of shipping features on time and on budget Flexible and focussed on solutions Organize and self-sufficient, self-motivations, Independent, Confident High level of daily, fast pace activity Flexible response to business trip worldwide Fullstack developer is a hit

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working hours Team building activities Training: technical skills training Work environment: dynamic, innovative and friendly with a culture of knowledge-sharing Start-ups provide numerous opportunities for advancement Annual leave: 12 days/year Benefit from social, health and unemployment insurance in accordance with current regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK

