Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 219 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu

Creating responsive HTML sites and applications from visual designs. Implementing web/mobile of frontend side with JavaScript or the frameworks of JavaScript (ReactJS/VueJS/Angular). Ensuring cross-browser, cross-device performance, compatibility and responsiveness. Optimizing applications for maximum speed and scalability. Working closely with Product managers, Designer to better understand requirements and user experience.

Creating responsive HTML sites and applications from visual designs.

Implementing web/mobile of frontend side with JavaScript or the frameworks of JavaScript (ReactJS/VueJS/Angular).

Ensuring cross-browser, cross-device performance, compatibility and responsiveness.

Optimizing applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Working closely with Product managers, Designer to better understand requirements and user experience.

Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluently English communication skills. Minimum 2 years of experience writing code in one of the 3 mainstream Frontend frameworks (ReactJS/VueJS/Angular) to build SPAs and Websites. Graduated with a Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related fields. Minimum 2 years of experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, web responsiveness and one of the following UI frameworks: Material UI (MUI), Tailwind, Bootstrap, etc. Experience with one of the modern CSS toolings like SASS, LESS, CSS in JS, Utility-First CSS (Tailwind). Strong fundamental knowledge and skill in modern JavaScript (ES6 and above). Experience with RESTful APIs. Experience with developing applications with a strong focus on UI and UX. Experience with source control management tools like Git, GitLab, GitHub. Experience with Agile methodology and Scrum development framework. Experience with SSR/SSG/Hybrid meta frameworks like Next, Nuxt, Angular Universal, Remix is a plus. Experience with Vite, Webpack, or Rollup is a plus. Experience with TypeScript is a plus. Experience with Linux, Docker, GCP, AWS, Azure is a plus.

Fluently English communication skills.

Minimum 2 years of experience writing code in one of the 3 mainstream Frontend frameworks (ReactJS/VueJS/Angular) to build SPAs and Websites.

Graduated with a Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related fields.

Minimum 2 years of experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, web responsiveness and one of the following UI frameworks: Material UI (MUI), Tailwind, Bootstrap, etc.

Experience with one of the modern CSS toolings like SASS, LESS, CSS in JS, Utility-First CSS (Tailwind).

Strong fundamental knowledge and skill in modern JavaScript (ES6 and above).

Experience with RESTful APIs.

Experience with developing applications with a strong focus on UI and UX.

Experience with source control management tools like Git, GitLab, GitHub.

Experience with Agile methodology and Scrum development framework.

Experience with SSR/SSG/Hybrid meta frameworks like Next, Nuxt, Angular Universal, Remix is a plus.

Experience with Vite, Webpack, or Rollup is a plus.

Experience with TypeScript is a plus.

Experience with Linux, Docker, GCP, AWS, Azure is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPP TOÀN CẦU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive & attractive salary (up to 30M). Full Probationary salary.

Working time: 8h30 – 17h30 from Mon to Friday

13th- month salary, review salary 2 times/year or when you have excellent achievement.

Profit bonus and Performance bonus plan.

Birthday party / Welcome party / Year-end party / Holidays.

Provide devices; monitors for working.

Team building activities including annual company trips, parties, and other attractive HR benefits.

Various training on trending technologies, best practices, and soft skills.

Supportive, fun and flexible work environment that values innovation, creativity and new ideas.

Enjoy the benefits of social insurance, health insurance and other benefits under the labor law.

PTI Health Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPP TOÀN CẦU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin