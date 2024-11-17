Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: THE HUB building, 195/10E Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 15, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reports To: The Frontend(ReactJS) Engineer will report to the FE Manager.

Job Overview: Be part of a fast-growing team of developers to support a range of front-end tasks to build several C2C products.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Participate in all software development activities following the Scrum process.

Gather and address technical and design requirements.

Develop highly responsive, web-based user interface components and modules using ReactJS.

Design and implement responsive, efficient, and attractive user interfaces.

Work closely with UX/UI teams to ensure the final product meets design and user experience standards.

Optimize application performance for speed and scalability.

Contribute to technology assessment, selection, and technical decision-making.

Collaborate with backend teams for API and service integration.

Maintain and improve code quality, ensuring high maintainability and quality.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate Must Have:

High energy and a desire to work in a results-oriented, fast growth company that never lost its start-up spirit.

1+ years of industry experience designing, building and shipping mobile application

Proficiency with asynchronous programming, ES6.

Proficiency with ReactJS.

Strong experience with popular Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, CentOS.

Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

At least 1 years of experience working with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Proficiency in modern frameworks such as React, Angular, or Vue.js.

Experience with RESTful APIs and JSON.

Solid understanding of web design principles and user experience.

Creative problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with TypeScript.

Experience with AngularJS.

Understanding of Agile and Scrum development processes.

Experience with automated testing tools (e.g., Selenium, Jest).

Experience with version control tools like Git.

Tại Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An exciting opportunity to work in a friendly and international working environment.

01 WFH day/month

Performance bonus

02 salary review/year

Annual Health Checkup.

Attractive Health Care Insurance Package.

14 Annual Leaves/year

Monthly allowances: Lunch allowance, parking fee supported

2 paid leaves in the probation period.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub

