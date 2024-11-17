Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub
- Hồ Chí Minh: THE HUB building, 195/10E Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 15, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Reports To: The Frontend(ReactJS) Engineer will report to the FE Manager.
Job Overview: Be part of a fast-growing team of developers to support a range of front-end tasks to build several C2C products.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Participate in all software development activities following the Scrum process.
Gather and address technical and design requirements.
Develop highly responsive, web-based user interface components and modules using ReactJS.
Design and implement responsive, efficient, and attractive user interfaces.
Work closely with UX/UI teams to ensure the final product meets design and user experience standards.
Optimize application performance for speed and scalability.
Contribute to technology assessment, selection, and technical decision-making.
Collaborate with backend teams for API and service integration.
Maintain and improve code quality, ensuring high maintainability and quality.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
High energy and a desire to work in a results-oriented, fast growth company that never lost its start-up spirit.
1+ years of industry experience designing, building and shipping mobile application
Proficiency with asynchronous programming, ES6.
Proficiency with ReactJS.
Strong experience with popular Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, CentOS.
Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.
At least 1 years of experience working with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Proficiency in modern frameworks such as React, Angular, or Vue.js.
Experience with RESTful APIs and JSON.
Solid understanding of web design principles and user experience.
Creative problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with TypeScript.
Experience with AngularJS.
Understanding of Agile and Scrum development processes.
Experience with automated testing tools (e.g., Selenium, Jest).
Experience with version control tools like Git.
Tại Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
01 WFH day/month
Performance bonus
02 salary review/year
Annual Health Checkup.
Attractive Health Care Insurance Package.
14 Annual Leaves/year
Monthly allowances: Lunch allowance, parking fee supported
2 paid leaves in the probation period.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
