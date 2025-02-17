Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Minh Graphic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Minh Graphic
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 10 Cao ốc Đinh Lễ, số 1 Đinh Lễ, Phường 13, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Minh Graphic is a 19-year-old graphic company located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Proudly owned by two big advertising agencies in Denmark: Buchs A/S and GormxEnvision, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality graphic solutions to international clients.
We are expanding our team and are currently looking for Graphic Designers to join our evening shift.
Graphic Designers
Scope of work:
• Designing layouts for leaflets, catalogs, and books.
• Creating animations, banners, and other graphics (optional).
• Handling various graphic tasks as assigned by the Production Manager and Team Leaders.
Since we work primarily with international clients, the ability to read and follow design guides in English and collaborate effectively with your team is essential.
Working hours:
* Monday to Friday.
* We have 2 shifts to make it easy to communicate with our clients. This time we are looking for the Evening shift only.
• Evening shift: 2:00 PM - 10:30 PM (30-minute dinner break) — PREFERRED
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Minh Graphic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Minh Graphic
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
