Tuyển Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, TP. HCM, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support events:
Create/design template, media & content
Support take photo of event
Support survey event( create form, collect and consolidate data)
propose new activities and gifts to attract participants
Administrative:
Prepare logistic (book room, facilities, process Material Request Form(MRS))
Support tracking and follow up document approval
Other HRBP duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Priority 3rd/final-year students or fresh from and field, prefer to work fulltime
Have good read document by English
Active, enthusiastic, eager to learn
Proficiently in all Microsoft Office applications
Have good self-learning and self-motivation skills
Proactive, Open-minded & Autonomy and Adaptive
Have strong communication skills, systematic thinking and attention to detail
Can commit at least 3 months internship program and can work full-time is a plus
Can use Canvas design, video editing( preferable)

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Carpentry according to the company's form
Non-salary
Lunch support at canteen
Laptop support during work
Experience, study and work at a multinational corporation
Support in arranging appropriate study & work time Shuttle bus support for those living far away (if you are residing in District 7, Binh Thanh District, Thu Duc City)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM VP phía Bắc: 27 Cổ Linh, Quận Long Biên, Thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

