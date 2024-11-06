Tuyển Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, TP. HCM, Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Support events:
Create/design template, media & content
Support take photo of event
Support survey event( create form, collect and consolidate data)
propose new activities and gifts to attract participants
Administrative:
Prepare logistic (book room, facilities, process Material Request Form(MRS))
Support tracking and follow up document approval
Other HRBP duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Priority 3rd/final-year students or fresh from and field, prefer to work fulltime
Have good read document by English
Active, enthusiastic, eager to learn
Proficiently in all Microsoft Office applications
Have good self-learning and self-motivation skills
Proactive, Open-minded & Autonomy and Adaptive
Have strong communication skills, systematic thinking and attention to detail
Can commit at least 3 months internship program and can work full-time is a plus
Can use Canvas design, video editing( preferable)
Have good read document by English
Active, enthusiastic, eager to learn
Proficiently in all Microsoft Office applications
Have good self-learning and self-motivation skills
Proactive, Open-minded & Autonomy and Adaptive
Have strong communication skills, systematic thinking and attention to detail
Can commit at least 3 months internship program and can work full-time is a plus
Can use Canvas design, video editing( preferable)
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Carpentry according to the company's form
Non-salary
Lunch support at canteen
Laptop support during work
Experience, study and work at a multinational corporation
Support in arranging appropriate study & work time Shuttle bus support for those living far away (if you are residing in District 7, Binh Thanh District, Thu Duc City)
Non-salary
Lunch support at canteen
Laptop support during work
Experience, study and work at a multinational corporation
Support in arranging appropriate study & work time Shuttle bus support for those living far away (if you are residing in District 7, Binh Thanh District, Thu Duc City)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI