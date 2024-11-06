Tuyển Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, TP. HCM, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Đối tác nhân sự (HRBP) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support events:

Create/design template, media & content

Support take photo of event

Support survey event( create form, collect and consolidate data)

propose new activities and gifts to attract participants

Administrative:

Prepare logistic (book room, facilities, process Material Request Form(MRS))

Support tracking and follow up document approval

Other HRBP duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Priority 3rd/final-year students or fresh from and field, prefer to work fulltime

Have good read document by English

Active, enthusiastic, eager to learn

Proficiently in all Microsoft Office applications

Have good self-learning and self-motivation skills

Proactive, Open-minded & Autonomy and Adaptive

Have strong communication skills, systematic thinking and attention to detail

Can commit at least 3 months internship program and can work full-time is a plus

Can use Canvas design, video editing( preferable)

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Carpentry according to the company's form

Non-salary

Lunch support at canteen

Laptop support during work

Experience, study and work at a multinational corporation

Support in arranging appropriate study & work time Shuttle bus support for those living far away (if you are residing in District 7, Binh Thanh District, Thu Duc City)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

