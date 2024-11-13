Tuyển Mobile Developer Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD
Design | Build | Test | Deploy new and enhanced mobile apps & services (iOS)
Work closely with Product Management to collaborate on new requirements, applications and features
Work collaboratively with other SCRUM team members (e.g. server-side developers | web developers) to effectively deliver mobile experiences
Work closely with the QA resources to test, troubleshoot, resolve, and release production applications
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
Work with a variety of APIs to access critical data for integration
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong Swift skills and inside-and-out knowledge of the iOS SDK
Strong knowledge of MVVM
Knowledge of RxSwift is a plus.
Knowledge of UI Testing and Unit Testing are a plus
Experience developing collaboratively within a SCRUM team with Agile delivery framework
Solid understanding of good UI/UX practices and creating high-performance mobile application
English Communication is a plus.
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary package ( 1000$- 1700$/month) and salary review twice a year.
Flexible working hours.
Premium health care.
Working in one of the largest digital transformation agencies.
A professional English environment.
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages.
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development.
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam.
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
