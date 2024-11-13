Tuyển Mobile Developer Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,700 USD

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Công Ty SmartOSC

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
Đến 1,700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD

Design | Build | Test | Deploy new and enhanced mobile apps & services (iOS)
Work closely with Product Management to collaborate on new requirements, applications and features
Work collaboratively with other SCRUM team members (e.g. server-side developers | web developers) to effectively deliver mobile experiences
Work closely with the QA resources to test, troubleshoot, resolve, and release production applications
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
Work with a variety of APIs to access critical data for integration

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of overall iOS development
Strong Swift skills and inside-and-out knowledge of the iOS SDK
Strong knowledge of MVVM
Knowledge of RxSwift is a plus.
Knowledge of UI Testing and Unit Testing are a plus
Experience developing collaboratively within a SCRUM team with Agile delivery framework
Solid understanding of good UI/UX practices and creating high-performance mobile application
English Communication is a plus.

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At SmartOSC, we offer the best to your values:
Competitive salary package ( 1000$- 1700$/month) and salary review twice a year.
Flexible working hours.
Premium health care.
Working in one of the largest digital transformation agencies.
A professional English environment.
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages.
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development.
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam.
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

