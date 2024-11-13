Tuyển Mobile Developer Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,700 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,700 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD

Design | Build | Test | Deploy new and enhanced mobile apps & services (iOS)

Work closely with Product Management to collaborate on new requirements, applications and features

Work collaboratively with other SCRUM team members (e.g. server-side developers | web developers) to effectively deliver mobile experiences

Work closely with the QA resources to test, troubleshoot, resolve, and release production applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Work with a variety of APIs to access critical data for integration

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of overall iOS development

Strong Swift skills and inside-and-out knowledge of the iOS SDK

Strong knowledge of MVVM

Knowledge of RxSwift is a plus.

Knowledge of UI Testing and Unit Testing are a plus

Experience developing collaboratively within a SCRUM team with Agile delivery framework

Solid understanding of good UI/UX practices and creating high-performance mobile application

English Communication is a plus.

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At SmartOSC, we offer the best to your values:

Competitive salary package ( 1000$- 1700$/month) and salary review twice a year.

Flexible working hours.

Premium health care.

Working in one of the largest digital transformation agencies.

A professional English environment.

Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages.

Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development.

Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam.

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

