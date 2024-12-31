Tuyển IT Helpdesk ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, VISTA Building 19 Tan Cang Street, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu

• Review issues and contact global customers to understand problems. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue.

• Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.

• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues, and documents technical work and research.

• Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.

• Attends readiness training and non-technical training to ensure that they become proficient in support topics. Product/Process Improvement.

• Working shifts: Fixed night shifts: 10 PM - 7 AM

Working shifts: Fixed night shifts: 10 PM - 7 AM

Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Having at least 1 year of working experience in a Call Center or customer service environment.

• Strong proficiency in English (equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or TOEIC 800 or higher).

• A genuine passion for IT and a desire to grow within the industry.

• A customer-focused mindset with the ability to provide exceptional service

Benefits:

Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác

An employee who works at night (10PM -6 AM) will be paid an additional amount of 30% of the normal salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin