Tuyển IT Helpdesk ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, VISTA Building 19 Tan Cang Street, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu
• Review issues and contact global customers to understand problems. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue.
• Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.
• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues, and documents technical work and research.
• Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.
• Attends readiness training and non-technical training to ensure that they become proficient in support topics. Product/Process Improvement.
• Working shifts: Fixed night shifts: 10 PM - 7 AM
Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong proficiency in English (equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or TOEIC 800 or higher).
• A genuine passion for IT and a desire to grow within the industry.
• A customer-focused mindset with the ability to provide exceptional service
Benefits:
Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
An employee who works at night (10PM -6 AM) will be paid an additional amount of 30% of the normal salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
