Tuyển IT Helpdesk ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description

An international company specializing in public aquariums and entertainment projects, is seeking an experienced LSS designer. The role will involve working alongside the company’s architects based in HCMC, as well as communicating online with a diverse international team and external consultants.

A specialized role, it is expected that the designer will have an excellent understanding of fluid dynamics and other MEP theories and be capable of transferring this to a diverse array of projects. As well as aquariums, the company will have projects involving waterparks, theme parks and other specialized entertainment projects that will require creative problem solving and coordination of overall MEP systems alongside the architectural team.

The candidate must have a background in MEP Engineering or Biological Science, and/or have an extensive and demonstratable experience within the aquarium design field, or other water system design and commissioning.

• Define specifications for life support and water treatment system configuration, flows, filtration needs, temperature considerations, and mechanical equipment.

• Perform engineering calculations for equipment sizing and specifications.