Tuyển IT Helpdesk ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
IT Helpdesk

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 215B18 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, P. Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
An international company specializing in public aquariums and entertainment projects, is seeking an experienced LSS designer. The role will involve working alongside the company’s architects based in HCMC, as well as communicating online with a diverse international team and external consultants.
A specialized role, it is expected that the designer will have an excellent understanding of fluid dynamics and other MEP theories and be capable of transferring this to a diverse array of projects. As well as aquariums, the company will have projects involving waterparks, theme parks and other specialized entertainment projects that will require creative problem solving and coordination of overall MEP systems alongside the architectural team.
The candidate must have a background in MEP Engineering or Biological Science, and/or have an extensive and demonstratable experience within the aquarium design field, or other water system design and commissioning.
• Define specifications for life support and water treatment system configuration, flows, filtration needs, temperature considerations, and mechanical equipment.
• Perform engineering calculations for equipment sizing and specifications.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management

ICM Vietnam Asia CO.,LTD - International Concept Management

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 215B18 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, P. Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

