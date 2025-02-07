Tuyển IT Helpdesk MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT Helpdesk MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MiTek Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
MiTek Việt Nam

IT Helpdesk

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sáng Tạo, Tan Thuan Dong, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE/ROLE
The Application Support Specialist is responsible for providing technical support and maintenance for enterprise applications. This role involves troubleshooting application issues, performing software installations and updates, ensuring the smooth operation of applications, and managing application delivery and packaging, potentially using Citrix or other delivery systems. The position requires collaboration with various global departments to address application-related issues and improve user experience.
Key Responsibilities
• Provide technical support for enterprise applications, including troubleshooting and resolving application issues.
• Monitor application performance and address any issues to minimize disruptions to users.
• Perform software installations, updates, and maintenance to ensure applications are up-to-date and functioning properly.
• Manage the delivery and packaging of applications using Citrix or other deployment tools.
• Optimize application delivery processes to enhance efficiency and user experience.
• Collaborate with various departments to address application-related issues and improve user experience.
• Document and implement application processes, development, and testing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MiTek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MiTek Việt Nam

MiTek Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà A5, Lô số A5, khu E-Office, đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-it-helpdesk-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job289977
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT Helpdesk CTY TNHH TIN HỌC TÍN VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CTY TNHH TIN HỌC TÍN VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Pon Phu Thai Mobility Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 200 - 400 USD Pon Phu Thai Mobility Group
200 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Alfa Laval Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Alfa Laval Vietnam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Ferrari Vietnam - Supreme Auto làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ferrari Vietnam - Supreme Auto
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk VPĐD Carmel Clothing Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VPĐD Carmel Clothing Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Gpe Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD Công Ty TNHH Gpe Vietnam
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH GF CAPITAL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GF CAPITAL (VIỆT NAM)
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH CMMB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH CMMB VIỆT NAM
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty Cổ phần Vincom Retail Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vincom Retail Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH THE SENTRY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THE SENTRY
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Lewu Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lewu Tech
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Meydan Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 15 USD Meydan Group
750 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1 USD Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
900 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Ferrari Vietnam - Supreme Auto làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ferrari Vietnam - Supreme Auto
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 470 - 780 USD Olam Global Agri Việt Nam
470 - 780 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Gloria Jeans Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gloria Jeans Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC HỌC VIỆN ANH NGỮ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC HỌC VIỆN ANH NGỮ VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VI TÍNH SAO MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VI TÍNH SAO MAI
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm