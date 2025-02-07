Tuyển IT Helpdesk MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE/ROLE

The Application Support Specialist is responsible for providing technical support and maintenance for enterprise applications. This role involves troubleshooting application issues, performing software installations and updates, ensuring the smooth operation of applications, and managing application delivery and packaging, potentially using Citrix or other delivery systems. The position requires collaboration with various global departments to address application-related issues and improve user experience.

Key Responsibilities

• Provide technical support for enterprise applications, including troubleshooting and resolving application issues.

• Monitor application performance and address any issues to minimize disruptions to users.

• Perform software installations, updates, and maintenance to ensure applications are up-to-date and functioning properly.

• Manage the delivery and packaging of applications using Citrix or other deployment tools.

• Optimize application delivery processes to enhance efficiency and user experience.

• Collaborate with various departments to address application-related issues and improve user experience.

• Document and implement application processes, development, and testing.