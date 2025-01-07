Tuyển IT Helpdesk ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, VISTA Building 19 Tan Cang Street, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu

- Demonstrate good communication skills in supported languages, as well as technical knowledge of Microsoft products, to effectively communicate with Microsoft consumers via phone and email.

- Produce high-quality documentation and distribute it to the appropriate team members and technical lead.

- Sticks to service responsibilities to reach high performance standards.

- Comply with Microsoft Code of Business Conduct and strictly follow data privacy guidelines in all customer communications and interactions with Microsoft – never put customer PII at risk.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Have at least 1 year’s working experience in Global customer-facing roles.

- Excellent spoken English is a must.

- Passion and desire to develop in the IT industry

- Excellent customer service skills

Benefits:

- Competitive salary depending on experience

- 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance from the company side

Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin