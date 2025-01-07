Tuyển IT Helpdesk ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Tuyển IT Helpdesk ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

IT Helpdesk

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
20 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, VISTA Building 19 Tan Cang Street, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu

- Demonstrate good communication skills in supported languages, as well as technical knowledge of Microsoft products, to effectively communicate with Microsoft consumers via phone and email.
- Produce high-quality documentation and distribute it to the appropriate team members and technical lead.
- Sticks to service responsibilities to reach high performance standards.
- Comply with Microsoft Code of Business Conduct and strictly follow data privacy guidelines in all customer communications and interactions with Microsoft – never put customer PII at risk.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Have at least 1 year’s working experience in Global customer-facing roles.
- Excellent spoken English is a must.
- Passion and desire to develop in the IT industry
- Excellent customer service skills
Benefits:
- Competitive salary depending on experience
- 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance from the company side

Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Opal Tower 92 Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

