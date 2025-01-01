Tuyển IT Helpdesk VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 25 - 27 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, TP. Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Core Responsibilities

1. User Support:

Promptly handle and resolve user support requests related to computers, computer networks, software, and peripheral devices (e.g., UPS, printers, photocopiers, scanners, etc.).

Set up computers for new employees (including operating systems, email, printers, scanners, and commonly used software).

All other IT matters were reported by users or assigned by supervisor.

2. User Account Management:

Administer user accounts on Active Directory (e.g., create, allocate, lock accounts, update titles, assign user permissions according to company policies, and all the administrator tasks related to user's account).

Manage software licenses and purchase required licenses as requested.

3. Network Administration:

Manage and maintain the company's internal network and branch office networks to ensure stable operations and security, including Internet, LAN, Office VPN, switches, routers, UPS, and Wi-Fi.

Manage and maintain the company’s server room.

4. Camera System Management:

Administer the company's and branch offices' CCTV systems.

5. Documentation:

Write user guides and documentation for system and software installation and usage.

6. Collaboration:

Coordinate with senior specialists to resolve complex issues.

Deploy, upgrade, and manage office hardware infrastructure as assigned by the team leader.

Provide support and consultation for building network/telephony infrastructure for new branch offices.

Work with ISO team to build up and adapt to ISO processes

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Here at STYL Solutions, we encourage our employees to take initiative, propose ideas, and provide them with the opportunity to dive into multiple projects. We are looking for candidates who possess the following:

College degree or higher in Computer Science or related fields

At least 2 years of experience in user support roles for companies with 100+ employees.

Knowledge of computer systems and networks.

Proven experience in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues and supporting end-users.

Familiarity with user account management, groups, and access permissions in Active Directory.

Proficiency in setting up, configuring, and managing LAN/WAN networks, including routing, switching, and network troubleshooting.

Experience with configuring and managing network devices such as routers, switches, access points, and firewalls.

Understanding of networking protocols such as TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, and VPN.

Experience working with Windows and Linux.

Able to communicate in English (writing), to collaborate with overseas offices and handle technical documentation in English.

Good-to-have Skills

Experience working with ISO processes (ISO 27K).

Experience working and administrator ticketing system.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

STYL Solutions will give you the favorable conditions you need to tackle difficult problems and learn cutting-edge technologies:

An international working environment with friendly and passionate colleagues

Onsite opportunity to Japan, and Singapore for training and supporting customer

Meaningful work with experienced & strong technical veterans

Flat structure, simple processes & transparency

In addition to providing you with professional growth, STYL Solutions is also committed to taking care of our employees, personally. As a full-time employee, you are automatically enrolled in our benefits program, which includes:

Attractive compensation, regular assessments, and salary reviews

Annual bonus and performance bonus

19 paid days off per year

1 WFH day per week (-)

100% salary & full social insurance during the probation period

Premium health care insurance (PVI)

Free lunch, snacks, coffee, and tea

Special celebration on 8/3, 1/6, Xmas, Tet holiday...

Outing/team-building activities (trip, sport, dinner...)

(-) Only apply to full-time employees meeting work conscientiousness criteria and maintaining remote productivity.

Salary: Negotiation

Negotiation

Employment Type: Full-time

Full-time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin