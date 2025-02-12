Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH SKS INTERNATIONAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKS INTERNATIONAL
- Hồ Chí Minh: Amata Service Center, Amata Road, Amata I.P, Long Binh Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB BRIEF: There are 2 job vancancies in our SKS Internation Co. LTD. We are looking for a qualified Digital printing technician and QA assistant to handle end to end accountability for our digital printing service and trading business. You will be a part of a dynamic and creative environment for your own development together with our company’s growth.
JOB BRIEF:
Digital printing technician and QA assistant
JOB DESCRIPTIONS:
1. Receive and input digital samples and bulk orders to the internal system
Nhận và nhập thông tin hàng mẫu và đơn hàng in ấn định kì mỗi ngày vào dữ liệu nội bộ
2. Build up suitable production plans to ensure on-time approval submission and parcel dispatches
Xây dựng kế hoạch in ấn phù hợp để bảo đảm tiến độ xác nhận và gửi hàng
3. Receive and file up hard copies of artwork for initial printing
Nhận và lưu trữ bảng thiết kế để in ấn
4. Receive, check, and file-up STD material swatches before and after approval.
Nhận, kiểm tra, và lưu trữ mẫu gốc tiêu chuẩn chất lượng trước và sau khi được duyệt
5. Follow up with material IQC and SOP to limit and control issues before+during+after pritning
Làm theo quy trình kiểm soát chất lượng nguyên liệu đầu vào và quy trình làm việc chuẩn để hạn chế và kiểm soát chặt chẽ vấn đề phát sinh rước+trong+sau khi in ấn
6. Daily update quantity and quality information during production
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKS INTERNATIONAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKS INTERNATIONAL
