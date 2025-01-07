Tuyển IT Helpdesk Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

About Automation Services @BOSCH

The Group is responsible for Automation Services incl. Workload Automation (UC4) and Release Automation (ARA).

We provide the highest standard in class automation and continuous deployment consulting & implementation on our highly available platforms with 24/7 support in all time zones.

Responsibilities:

• Development of Automation Job for SAP/Win/Linux/Cloud Platform

• Build, configure, and maintain UC4 workflows and schedules to meet business requirements.

• Troubleshoot and resolve issues with UC4 workflows and schedules, including investigating and resolving job failures.

• Monitor and optimize UC4 workflows and schedules to ensure that they are running efficiently and effectively.

• Document UC4 workflows and schedules, including their dependencies, to ensure that they are well understood and can be maintained over time.

• Provide technical support to end-users of UC4 workflows and schedules, answering questions and providing guidance as needed.

• Continuously evaluate and improve UC4 workflows and schedules, identifying opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.