Tuyển IT Helpdesk Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1 USD

About Us

Rodd & Gunn is a premium New Zealand retail brand that operates in six countries worldwide, with stores, concessions, and e-commerce channels. We also have five Lodge Bar restaurants in Australia and New Zealand. We have offices in Auckland, Melbourne, and New York, as well as warehouse facilities in Melbourne and Auckland, and we use third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses in North America, Canada, the UK, and the Netherlands.

About the Role

As part of the Rodd & Gunn IT department, the IT Helpdesk Specialist will be responsible for providing technical support to our global network. Based in our Melbourne head office, you will be part of a team of three that provides store and office support across six countries. Reporting to the GM Information Systems, your main responsibility will be to ensure that our stores, warehouses, and supporting systems and integration services are operating smoothly.

Responsibilities

• Receive and prioritize requests for IT services, and log incidents and maintain relevant records.

• Interpret user problems and provide solutions.

• Escalate complex or unresolved incidents where required.