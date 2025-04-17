Tuyển IT Helpdesk William E. Connor & Associates Ltd - Resident Representative Office In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại William E. Connor & Associates Ltd - Resident Representative Office In Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 9.2, 9th Floor, Etown 2 Building, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Tan Binh
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Accountable for good record keeping of client’s approved color panels (MCP’s)
• Ensure all furniture clients color panels are refreshed before expiry dates are due.
• To be present for any color issue and to communicate either to customer or to supplier
• Develop finishes and present to customer before the dateline
• Manage and call out any potential finishing issue by analyzing the finishing steps of the vendor/factory during the development stages.
• Manage color trend boards of furniture clients by keeping up to date with finish trends.
• Make sure equipment related to finishing is logged and calibrated as necessary.
• Coordinate, liaise and work with paint/coating suppliers to develop finishes that suit our furniture clients’ needs and expectations.
• Study and analyze finishing steps to ensure it is practical, doable and can be executed by the selected vendor/factory based on their existing finishing lines.
• Study and analyze coating/paint properties (e.g. advantages versus disadvantages) and provide recommendation to furniture clients as to what would be the better option.
• If needed, refine the finishing steps or processes in term of efficiency and cost effective by working with the paint/coating suppliers.
• Liaise with factory/vendor production manager and staffs and provide technical support whenever needed to address finishing issues and challenges
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại William E. Connor & Associates Ltd - Resident Representative Office In Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại William E. Connor & Associates Ltd - Resident Representative Office In Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
