Tuyển IT Helpdesk William E. Connor & Associates Ltd - Resident Representative Office In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Accountable for good record keeping of client’s approved color panels (MCP’s)

• Ensure all furniture clients color panels are refreshed before expiry dates are due.

• To be present for any color issue and to communicate either to customer or to supplier

• Develop finishes and present to customer before the dateline

• Manage and call out any potential finishing issue by analyzing the finishing steps of the vendor/factory during the development stages.

• Manage color trend boards of furniture clients by keeping up to date with finish trends.

• Make sure equipment related to finishing is logged and calibrated as necessary.

• Coordinate, liaise and work with paint/coating suppliers to develop finishes that suit our furniture clients’ needs and expectations.

• Study and analyze finishing steps to ensure it is practical, doable and can be executed by the selected vendor/factory based on their existing finishing lines.

• Study and analyze coating/paint properties (e.g. advantages versus disadvantages) and provide recommendation to furniture clients as to what would be the better option.

• If needed, refine the finishing steps or processes in term of efficiency and cost effective by working with the paint/coating suppliers.

• Liaise with factory/vendor production manager and staffs and provide technical support whenever needed to address finishing issues and challenges