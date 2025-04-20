Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Quận 2, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu
Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues
Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues on end point devices
Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem
Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits
Properly escalate unresolved issues to support teams.
Ensure all issues are properly logged
Follow up with clients to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting
Install/Remove user accounts, computers, mobile devices, printers and any other authorized peripheral equipment.
Customize desktop hardware to meet user specifications and site standards
Ensure end point device are in compliance
Returns defective equipment/parts to maintenance inventory, documents customer repairs, maintains and restocks assigned parts inventory to insure proper spare parts levels
Grant and review access rights in a timely manner.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 2 years of experience in a similar position
Install and configure computer hardware, mobile hardware, operating systems and applications
Manage PC, Mobile setup & deploy standard hardware, images and software
Removal and Un-installation including wiping of supported devices from the Client environment
Physically moving end point devices and install peripherals in an appropriate manner
Troubleshooting, diagnosing and solving end point device issues, application
Set up new users\' accounts and profiles and deal with password issues
Grant and review access rights in timely manner
Require customer service skills, communication skills, interpersonal skills.
Careful, highly concentrated in the work
Available work at Weekend/Holidays
Available to work by ad-hoc request.
Ready for the job training/coaching from colleagues, leader.
Integrity, result orientation.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary (calculated based on actual working months).
Annual health check-up.
Holiday and Tet bonuses according to company policy (01/01, 30/4, 02/09): Less than 6 months: 300,000 VND, More than 6 months: 500,000 VND.
Allowances for personal events (weddings, funerals) and birthdays, applied according to the company’s general policy.
Social insurance contribution base: University degree: 6,000,000 VND, College degree or below: 5,500,000 VND
Working hours: Monday to Friday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company
