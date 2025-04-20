Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues on end point devices

Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem

Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits

Properly escalate unresolved issues to support teams.

Ensure all issues are properly logged

Follow up with clients to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting

Install/Remove user accounts, computers, mobile devices, printers and any other authorized peripheral equipment.

Customize desktop hardware to meet user specifications and site standards

Ensure end point device are in compliance

Returns defective equipment/parts to maintenance inventory, documents customer repairs, maintains and restocks assigned parts inventory to insure proper spare parts levels

Grant and review access rights in a timely manner.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good English communication skills

At least 2 years of experience in a similar position

Install and configure computer hardware, mobile hardware, operating systems and applications

Manage PC, Mobile setup & deploy standard hardware, images and software

Removal and Un-installation including wiping of supported devices from the Client environment

Physically moving end point devices and install peripherals in an appropriate manner

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and solving end point device issues, application

Set up new users\' accounts and profiles and deal with password issues

Grant and review access rights in timely manner

Require customer service skills, communication skills, interpersonal skills.

Careful, highly concentrated in the work

Available work at Weekend/Holidays

Available to work by ad-hoc request.

Ready for the job training/coaching from colleagues, leader.

Integrity, result orientation.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.

13th-month salary (calculated based on actual working months).

Annual health check-up.

Holiday and Tet bonuses according to company policy (01/01, 30/4, 02/09): Less than 6 months: 300,000 VND, More than 6 months: 500,000 VND.

Allowances for personal events (weddings, funerals) and birthdays, applied according to the company’s general policy.

Social insurance contribution base: University degree: 6,000,000 VND, College degree or below: 5,500,000 VND

Working hours: Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company

