Tuyển IT Helpdesk Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
• First level of IT support for any ISIT problems for Dong Nai factory and Long Binh DC
• Troubleshooting and solving problems then updating ticket in ServiceNow
• Perform build IT devices (Laptop, desktop, tablet, RF, printer, network devices,…)
• Manage IT inventory accuracy 100% for factory and DC (Server, PC, Printer, Mobile devices,…)
• Join IT Workforce 360 NCE activities (e.g. DOR, WOR, Go See Think Do, Standard Routine)
• Perform any tasks assign by IT Platforms and Workforce 360 Manager
• At least bachelor’s degree in computer related field with 3-year experience.
• MCSA and CCNA certifications are preferred
• Good command in English both speaking and writing.
• Understand basic concept of ITIL especially IT Infrastructure management system process
- Good knowledge of Hardware and Software
- Basic knowledge of Windows Server 2016/2022
- Good Microsoft Windows 10/11, Microsoft Office 2016/2019 (including Visio, Project, OneNote)
- Good Microsoft Office 365 (SharePoint, OneDrive, PowerApps…)
- Printer troubleshooting
