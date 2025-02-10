Tuyển IT Helpdesk Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Function: Research, Development and Quality.

Working location: Mondelez Binh Duong Plant.

JOB SCOPE

• Being accountable for product development for Vietnam within AMEA region. Product development may cover NPD (New Product Development) program, productivity, quality improvement and technical support.

• Running pilot plant and/or laboratory operations, preparing and maintaining the equipment and ingredients needed, capturing and reporting data with technical rigor and accuracy, and ensuring the safe working and operation of equipment and environment.

• Taking care of lab management: maintain 5S in R&D lab, support in ordering raw materials for lab trial and be responsible for administration in R&D department.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Working in teams and independently with the guidance of more senior team members.

• Proactively identifying problems and assisting in creating and implementing solutions.

• Applying your technical understanding of equipment and ingredients to support pilot plant and/or laboratory operations.

• Recording and reporting data and activity outcomes accurately.