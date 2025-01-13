Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Kế toán tiền lương

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tiền lương Tại Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tiền lương Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Control all quotaion related operation department and negociate better quotation with new vendor if have.
'- Making competitive quotation to customer
'- Have a lot of local vendor, special air-coloader to get best Air rate
'- Understanding custom declaration to advice for customer, partner and Director.
- Co-operate well with partners/ co-workers (customs, forwarders, carriers, trucking companies…) to provide good service to customer & also avoid any trouble.
'- Checking partner SOA monthly from staff member
' - Re-check profit of shipment and then Closing bill monthly
'- Making daily, monthly operation report to Director
- Report to Manager/ Director for any irregularity.
- Effectively solve customers’ complaints (if any).
- More detail information will be discussed in the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Having at least 05 year- experience in Logistics service field, experience with booking normal route is ICN, India, Hongkong... and E-commerce shipment

Tại Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD

Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà nhà IDMC Mỹ Đình, Số 15 Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương ALC CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu ALC CORPORATION
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Công Ty TNHH G5 Entertainment(Moksha Media) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 32 Triệu Công Ty TNHH G5 Entertainment(Moksha Media)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Công ty Cổ phần Tam Hợp Investment làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tam Hợp Investment
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Rita Võ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Rita Võ
8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IPP VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IPP VIETNAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Công Ty TNHH Marina Landscape Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Marina Landscape Việt Nam
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm