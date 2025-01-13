Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Control all quotaion related operation department and negociate better quotation with new vendor if have.

'- Making competitive quotation to customer

'- Have a lot of local vendor, special air-coloader to get best Air rate

'- Understanding custom declaration to advice for customer, partner and Director.

- Co-operate well with partners/ co-workers (customs, forwarders, carriers, trucking companies…) to provide good service to customer & also avoid any trouble.

'- Checking partner SOA monthly from staff member

' - Re-check profit of shipment and then Closing bill monthly

'- Making daily, monthly operation report to Director

- Report to Manager/ Director for any irregularity.

- Effectively solve customers’ complaints (if any).

- More detail information will be discussed in the interview.