Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Oversee the audit and control processes for the hotel's accounts, records and transactions, while streamlining and continuously improving internal control procedures

- Prepare, review and monitor monthly journal entries, manage balance sheet accounts and ensure the accurate compilation of income statement.

- Perform and reconciliation bank statements with accuracy and timeliness.

- Enforce strict adherence to hotel and government regulations, policies and procedures related to financial record-keeping and money handling.

- Maintain rigorous compliance with all financial policies, ensuring consistency with both hotel and governmental standards

- Handle the monthly tax reconciliation and tax declaration.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proficiency in hospitality-specific accounting software (Opera, PMS, SUN) and Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel for financial analysis and reporting.

- Strong analytical abilities to assess financial data, interpret trends and provide insights for operational improvements

- Effective communication skills to liaise with internal departments, external vendors and financial instructions

- Flexible in managing multiple tasks in a fast-paced hospitality environment, with a commitment to meeting deadlines and supporting operational needs.

- High attention to detail to ensure accuracy in financial transactions and reporting.

Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary (Attractive salary)

- Attractive service charge (about 3.5 million - 5,5 million/month)

- Support 2 meals during the working shift

- Insurance system to pay 100% of salary + health insurance

- Annual leave days, public holidays leave

- Yearly outing trips

- Luxury Hotel in Saigon

- Be part of a Dynamic Team

- Best Benefit Scheme

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle

