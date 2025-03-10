Tuyển Key Account PPG Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại PPG Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: KCN Yên phong, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Sales related:
1. Support Sales team on contract preparation in accordance with approved QM
2. Review Expired date of contracts to re-new on time.
3. Ensure all terms & conditions of approved QM to be consistent with the standard sales contract.
Customer Service related:
1. CS jobs related (order enter/delivery creation & bill in SAP)
2. Receive POs from customers and revert within 04 working hours
3. Manage and contact with other departments to ensure OTIF target >95%.
4. Full supporting compulsory docs must be prepared ready before physical delivery
5. Handle customer complaints and follow up with other departments for next action.
6. Complete all online trainings required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• High customer-oriented with service mindset.
• Strong in communication and problem solving skills
Tại PPG Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PPG Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI