Tuyển Key Account PPG Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sales related:

1. Support Sales team on contract preparation in accordance with approved QM

2. Review Expired date of contracts to re-new on time.

3. Ensure all terms & conditions of approved QM to be consistent with the standard sales contract.

Customer Service related:

1. CS jobs related (order enter/delivery creation & bill in SAP)

2. Receive POs from customers and revert within 04 working hours

3. Manage and contact with other departments to ensure OTIF target >95%.

4. Full supporting compulsory docs must be prepared ready before physical delivery

5. Handle customer complaints and follow up with other departments for next action.

6. Complete all online trainings required.