Tuyển Key Account PPG Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Key Account PPG Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PPG Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
PPG Vietnam

Key Account

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại PPG Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: KCN Yên phong, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Sales related:
1. Support Sales team on contract preparation in accordance with approved QM
2. Review Expired date of contracts to re-new on time.
3. Ensure all terms & conditions of approved QM to be consistent with the standard sales contract.
Customer Service related:
1. CS jobs related (order enter/delivery creation & bill in SAP)
2. Receive POs from customers and revert within 04 working hours
3. Manage and contact with other departments to ensure OTIF target >95%.
4. Full supporting compulsory docs must be prepared ready before physical delivery
5. Handle customer complaints and follow up with other departments for next action.
6. Complete all online trainings required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Able to work under high pressure
• High customer-oriented with service mindset.
• Strong in communication and problem solving skills

Tại PPG Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PPG Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PPG Vietnam

PPG Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Pearl 5 Tower, No.05 Le Quy Don Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-key-account-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-bac-ninh-job347483
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Tuyên Quang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP THASCOM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 250 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 250 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIỀN TRUNG
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Thanh Hóa Bắc Ninh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Soosan Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Soosan Việt Nam
400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account PPG Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PPG Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Soosan Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Soosan Việt Nam
600 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm