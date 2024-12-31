Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư điện Tại Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 672a Song Hành, XLHN, Phước Long B, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Objectives of the Position: The incumbent will be responsible to assist providing basic Electrical BOQ during tender stage, generate technical proposals, costing to support for new business potentials. Meanwhile, performing hands on support for Electrical system.
Task and Responsibilities
Key focus on electrical design and hands on support for electrical system;
Preferable to have power system, instrument & control system knowledge;
To work within the engineering team and be involved in all aspects of EPC projects from design, procurement, construction, commissioning and start-up;
Review technical inquiries and tender document;
Participate in design reviews and clarifications at the early stages of process and basic engineering works;
Assist in costing and budgetary proposal meeting technical requirements;
Assist in feasibility studies and perform economic evaluation;
Assist in the design of various plant components, equipment, systems, etc. and be responsible for preparation and submission of engineering design documentation, procurement packages;
Take part in project planning and scheduling, cost control and project commercial aspects;
Provide technical support for manufacturing, logistics and installation phases;
Coordinate as well as technically clarify with local and international suppliers and subcontractors;
Assist in design verification and approvals in accordance with company procedures and requirements;
Other extra work assignments from the department when needed;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering discipline and have knowledge in Mechanical Part.
Working Experience:
At least 2 years working experience in factory construction project
Familiar with the Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Point and AutoCAD.
Technical & Professional Knowledge:
Familiar in factory air-conditioned and utilities system;
Good written and spoken English
Special Requirements:
Willing to travel in domestic base on project basis
Holding Project Management Certificate will be advantage
Tại Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthcare
Insurance: full salary
Bonus/salary increment
Salary: attractive and on time payment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
