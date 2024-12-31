Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
Kỹ sư điện

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư điện Tại Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 672a Song Hành, XLHN, Phước Long B, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Objectives of the Position: The incumbent will be responsible to assist providing basic Electrical BOQ during tender stage, generate technical proposals, costing to support for new business potentials. Meanwhile, performing hands on support for Electrical system.
Objectives of the Position:
Task and Responsibilities
Key focus on electrical design and hands on support for electrical system;
Preferable to have power system, instrument & control system knowledge;
To work within the engineering team and be involved in all aspects of EPC projects from design, procurement, construction, commissioning and start-up;
Review technical inquiries and tender document;
Participate in design reviews and clarifications at the early stages of process and basic engineering works;
Assist in costing and budgetary proposal meeting technical requirements;
Assist in feasibility studies and perform economic evaluation;
Assist in the design of various plant components, equipment, systems, etc. and be responsible for preparation and submission of engineering design documentation, procurement packages;
Take part in project planning and scheduling, cost control and project commercial aspects;
Provide technical support for manufacturing, logistics and installation phases;
Coordinate as well as technically clarify with local and international suppliers and subcontractors;
Assist in design verification and approvals in accordance with company procedures and requirements;
Other extra work assignments from the department when needed;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education:
Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering discipline and have knowledge in Mechanical Part.
Working Experience:
At least 2 years working experience in factory construction project
Familiar with the Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Point and AutoCAD.
Technical & Professional Knowledge:
Familiar in factory air-conditioned and utilities system;
Good written and spoken English
Special Requirements:
Willing to travel in domestic base on project basis
Holding Project Management Certificate will be advantage

Tại Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: Mon-Fri
Healthcare
Insurance: full salary
Bonus/salary increment
Salary: attractive and on time payment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tialoc Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, p. Bến Nghé, Q.1, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

